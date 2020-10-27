Cardi B Claps Back At Racist Theory About Black Celebrities Depreciating The Value Of Hermés Birkin Bags!

Cardi B isn’t putting up with any more slander about her Hermés Birkin handbag collection — and she doesn’t think other Black women should be, either!

The WAP rapper took to Instagram on Monday, responding to a now-viral social media post which unfairly claimed the expensive bags (which typically range anywhere from $12,000 to $200,000) have “literally lost their value.” It even cited how Black female rappers make them “easy to get,” therefore making the Birkins less “exclusive.” Ugh, cue our collective eye roll to this bogus and racist theory!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably already know that Bardi loves her designer threads, so naturally, the star felt compelled to speak up on the racism Black women still face when it comes to the luxury fashion market. She began:

“I’ve been seeing this tweet right. It had me and it had other female rappers on it. They were talking about if we could get Birkins from the Hermés store and they [were] also saying how we depreciate the value of a Hermés Birkin bag. I find that really interesting because, first thing first, I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermés store.”

Uh, remember that pic up top? She’s going to need even more space to fit those new additions she just mentioned! But anyway, back to her point. Cardi went on to say people shouldn’t be questioning if Black women — famous or not — “could get a bag from the Hermés store” because their white peers are not subject to the same critiques:

“Y’all don’t do this to these white celebrities. So why is it that y’all gotta be asking us? What the f**k? It just makes you want to brag like, ‘B***h do you know who the f**k you’re talking to?’ But no, I’m not even going to take it there.”

The songstress argued the commercial success her singles Bodak Yellow and I Like It brought to designer labels Christian Louboutin and Balenciaga, respectively, proves why women like her are an asset to the fashion industry:

“Another thing is that they’re saying we’re depreciating the value. Actually, we add value because when we mention brands in hip-hop, s**t go up.”

They sure do! She continued:

“When Bodak Yellow came out you could actually Google that their sales went up 1000+%. That s**t went up too and that’s why they worked with me this year. Like hip-hop, we start trends. When y’all say that we devalue s**t, no we actually add value.”

Kulture‘s momma also specifically clapped back at harsh, biased commentary geared toward Black and Hispanic women who wear the expensive accessory:

“And another thing is, why when a Black girl, why when a Hispanic girl [has] a bag you have to question it? ‘Oh is it fake?’ or ‘She’s a scammer’ or ‘She’s f***ing a n***** for it.’ There’s a lot of boss-ass bitches out here. There’s bitches that’s getting money out here.”

The star concluded her message by letting fans know that if they can’t afford a designer purse, they shouldn’t feel pressure from the world to go out and buy one — which is a nice touch after flaunting your wealth, we guess? She added:

“They makes that fashion with the Zara and the H&M amazingly. So don’t ever feel like you gotta compare yourself. Don’t compare yourself to nobody [on] the internet. This internet s** is fake… You still a bad f***ing bitch. Period.”

Point taken. Thanks gurl!

As we mentioned earlier, the outspoken entertainer just had to weigh in on this debate! Coincidentally, her words come shortly after fans took issue with her husband Offset showing off his receipts after doing some serious damage at the luxury store.

Hear from the woman herself in the clip (below) and let us know what you think about what she had to say in the comments section!

