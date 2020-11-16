Jack Black Takes On The WAP Dance Challenge By Twerking In A SPEEDO! WATCH!

Better late than never!

We’ve seen more than our fair share of recreations of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s super sexy WAP music video dance floating around social media, but dare we say it, Jack Black‘s soaking wet rendition takes the cake!!

The 51-year-old comedic actor and musician blew our minds when he uploaded a video of himself making it drop, from the top, in a wet, wet SPEEDO to the chart-topping single on TikTok. You really can’t unsee this one, Perezcious readers!

Jack really went the whole mile, baring it all and busting out the impressive dance number while someone off-camera doused him in buckets full of water. While slightly dangerous, it’s also just the perfect cure for your Monday mood. So, have yourself a laugh and ch-ch-check out the hilarious clip (below)!

LMAO!

Wow, we are speechless over here!! But if you can muster up the words, share your best reactions to this with us in the comments!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Jack Black/TikTok/Cardi B/YouTube]