Cardi B Congratulates Grammy Nominated ‘Small Black Artists’ Amid Boycott & Nomination Snubs Drama

Cardi B weighed in on the Grammy Awards controversy.

The Up rapper took to Twitter on Saturday to celebrate some of the lesser-known nominated artists while also hinting at the nomination snubs and award show boycott drama. ICYMI, the Recording Academy received a ton of backlash (as usual) about the nomination process after snubbing many artists for this year’s award show. The Weeknd most recently announced he would “no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” after calling the organization’s system “corrupt.”

Related: Cardi B Tries To Convince Selena Gomez NOT To Retire From Music!

However, Cardi thinks the current push-back has completely “overshadowed” the “small black artists” who are finally getting recognition for their work. The momma of one further explained her argument in a lengthy note, writing:

“I do feel that there were some albums and songs that should have been considered for nominations. Maybe next year they will get it right. However let’s not forget the Grammy’s nominated soo many independent black artists this year that don’t get exposure by blogs, magazines and other award shows.”

The 28-year-old star then personally shouted out specific musicians like Chika, Royce 5’9, Freddie Gibbs, Jay Electronica, Kaytranada, Brittany Howard, Free Nationals, D Smoke, Thundercat, and more. She continued:

“It’s frustrating sometimes to work and work on your craft and you feel overlooked because you might not look like others, are not mixxy so you not always around other artists, you rap or sing about different material, you stay out of drama and the media or yet still not as popular however youre talented ass f**k and one day you wake up and you find out youre nominated and got a notice from one of the biggest award shows purely cause of your TALENT!”

Cardi concluded her important message, saying:

“Soo besides all the bulls**t let’s not forget to congratulate these artists. This is their moment too and they been working their ass off with no exposure and let’s not overshadow it with feelings cause your favorite might not be on the list. Congrats guys and good luck on the Grammys. You deserve it.”

Ch-ch-check out the performer’s note (below):

How I feel bout the Grammies .Don’t forget to congratulate the small black artist that got nominated that got overshadowed again cause of the drama .It’s their moment finally ! pic.twitter.com/uoSJtG1aqi — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 13, 2021

Some social media users weren’t too happy about Cardi’s message, claiming she actually downplayed the controversy surrounding the Recording Academy. For years, music fans have criticized the group specifically for their lack of transparency with the nomination process and the lack of diversity within their award honors. The WAP hitmaker went on to clarify her first statement, writing:

“NO ..I’m highlighting these underrated artist that got nominated and no one blinked a eye to congratulate them cause everybody throwing tantrums over artist that submit their music to a award show that they claim they hate .AGAIN CONGRATS TO YALL !”

NO ..I’m highlighting these underrated artist that got nominated and no one blinked a eye to congratulate them cause everybody throwing tantrums over artist that submit their music to a award show that they claim they hate .AGAIN CONGRATS TO YALL ! https://t.co/MrVBlX3PJn pic.twitter.com/OORfM3f4Mg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 14, 2021

Chika, who is up for Best New Artist, and Mykal Kilgore, who is nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance (Let Me Go), have since expressed their love for Cardi’s support (below).

this was really sweet and super nice of you. sending love & wishing everyone the best of luck! i’m rooting for everybody black. https://t.co/y4Zj91MziX — CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) March 13, 2021

Thank you, @iamcardib for the love!!! https://t.co/TbdM66QcBQ — Just A Man Born Black (@mykalkilgore) March 14, 2021

What are your thoughts, guys? Sound OFF in the comments (below)! And in case you want to check out the 2021 Grammy Award, it’s airing on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, Paramount+, and Grammy.com.

[Image via WENN/Avalon]