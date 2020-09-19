Cardi B Reveals The REAL Reason Behind Divorce From Offset: ‘I Just Got Tired’

Nothing was off limits during Cardi B‘s Instagram Live chat on Friday, including her recently-announced divorce from Offset!

As you’ll recall, the WAP artist filed papers citing that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and “there are no prospects for a reconciliation” with the Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia on Tuesday, and rumors quickly started about what the final blow was to end this relationship, which has been rocky in the past. After filing amended docs with a few slight adjustments regarding finances and custody, we’re hearing more about the split straight from Cardi herself!

She told viewers on Friday:

“I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don’t really need i. I’m okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear.”

Wow, not one?!

And she gave a reason why! They’ve had trouble before, but this time is different, the Bronx native explained:

“This time, I wasn’t crying,. Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s–t that ever happened before. It’s not because the cheating… I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f**king complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls**t.”

Bottom line? Kulture‘s momma “just got tired of f**king arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.”

The 27-year-old continued:

“I don’t understand why people want the reason for the divorce to be something so, so bad. It’s nothing crazy, out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f**king grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years, I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man. Sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments, of the build ups. You get tired sometimes.”

Despite the arguments and difficult times it sounds like they’ve gone through, she really is doing okay right now:

“I want to say thank you to everybody they’ve been showing me love. I’m great. I’m okay. I’m not down. I’m not devastated. I’m not hurt.”

The Migos rapper has yet to make any statements regarding the separation at this point.

