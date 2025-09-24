Cardi B Reveals She Underwent BUTT REDUCTION Surgery!

Cardi B isn’t here for your body shaming comments! Nor is a percentage of her booty!

During a new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, the rapper revealed she got butt reduction surgery! The topic came up while she opened up to Alex Cooper about getting a butt crack piercing. Yeah, earlier this year, Cardi B pierced her butt crack! She even showed everyone on the internet! If you didn’t see her new piercing, check it out (below):

Whoa! Cardi does NOT recommend it for everyone else, btw! Because it would probably be too painful for most folks! So why didn’t it hurt her? She explained it’s because she had already undergone surgery that made it less painful. Yes, for the first time ever Cardi revealed she had a butt reduction:

“It didn’t hurt, but I’m not going to recommend it to people because I had surgery. I have surgery on my butt. You know, sometimes people say that my butt is too big, but they don’t understand. They already did a butt surgery to reduce my ass.”

According to Cardi, because the skin on the top of her butt was numb, she didn’t feel anything when she got pierced:

“So, you know, like when people do a tummy tuck in your stomach? I practically did a tummy tuck on my ass, like on top, so I could remove some biopolymers. So, like the top of my ass, like that skin part is like numb, like a tummy tuck. So when I pierced my ass, I ain’t felt s**t.”

That’s good! The Bodak Yellow artist shared that the piercing was the “easiest” thing she has ever done, but the downside? It was super expensive! She said she spent a whopping $13,000 because she got “real diamonds.” Damn! Wild! But hey, we guess nothing but the best if you’re going to pierce your butt crack!

Cardi went on to talk more about her butt reduction surgery while opening up about dealing with negative comments about her body. The emcee expressed:

“I look at myself in the mirror and it’s like I really wouldn’t change a thing. Maybe I would like my butt to be smaller, but it’s like I said, it’s really hard for my butt to be smaller. I already did a reduction. And … people be like, ‘Well, you need to reduce your butt more.’ And it’s like, I think you guys think that people just plug something inside my a**hole and just suck it out.”

Ha! It’s not that easy, though. Cardi pointed out she would need to “literally sit on a table, get cut from the bottom, get cut from the top, and be embarrassed for like three months” if she wanted to do the procedure again. However, she refuses to put herself through it just because of some hate comments about her body from some strangers online:

“So, it’s like, I’m not going to put myself in that position again because you don’t like my body. I’m comfortable. I learned to live with it. I don’t get no complaints [from] nobody and it is what it is.”

Good for Cardi! We hate that people are trying to pressure her to get surgery! As long as Cardi is healthy and happy with her body, that is what matters most at the end of the day! Watch the Call Her Daddy interview (below):

