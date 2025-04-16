Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kendall Jenner Goes Topless & Flashes Her Bum In HOT New Pool Snaps! LOOK! You Want A Butt Like Kim Kardashian's?? Watch THIS!! Bianca Censori WASN'T 'Fully Onboard' With Naked Grammys Stunt & Kanye West WAS Flirting With Other Women, Claims Actress Kanye West Brags About Having Control Over Wife Bianca Censori In Post-Grammys Rant! Kanye West Defends ‘Brave’ Bianca Censori’s Naked Look At The Grammys!  Is Bianca Censori About To Tell All?? Kanye West Just Filed For A Noteworthy Trademark After Naked Grammys Stunt! Bianca Censori’s Mother Speaks Out After Her Shocking Naked Grammys Moment! Kim Kardashian 'Really Furious' & Worried For Kids After Kanye West & Bianca Censori's Grammys Stunt! Kanye West's 'Humiliation Ritual' Of Wife Bianca Censori Blasted By Furious Elizabeth Chambers! Kanye West Shades Beyoncé After Bianca Censori's Naked Dress Stunt At Grammys! Bianca Censori 'Likes The Attention' From Nude Grammys Appearance With Kanye West -- Really?? Body Language Expert Says Bianca Censori Went From 'Confident' To Scared Before Grammys Stunt 

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Details TERRIBLE Wardrobe Malfunction That Basically Left Her Totally Exposed On Stage!

Kelly Clarkson Recalls TERRIBLE Wardrobe Malfunction That Basically Left Her Totally Exposed On Stage!

This sounds mortifying!

On Friday’s episode of Kelly Clarkson‘s talk show, she recalled a near-disaster she suffered on stage once during a terrible wardrobe malfunction! While chatting about Nick Jonas‘ own wardrobe malfunction, the Since U Been Gone singer revealed:

“I had something happen on tour once where my skirt, the clip broke and it dropped, and I dropped so fast.”

And there was a VERY good reason for her quick moves!

Related: Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Wants To QUIT Talk Show After Mystery Absence!

She dished:

“Look, long story short, I was commando!”

Oh, no!!!

The performer recalled:

“And I was like, it was a long skirt, and something happened to where it was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ It’s TMI for America.”

She laughed, noting she was stunned this would happen on “the one night” she wasn’t wearing underwear, remarking:

“It was really unfortunate.”

Despite the mishap, she kept singing!

“I drop to the floor like so fast. Someone had to run out and pin it. It was during a show, I’m like, breakaway!”

LOLz! The 42-year-old also remembered that she “stepped on glass the same night.” Dang! The mother of two teased:

“It was like, what’s wrong? Who did I piss off?”

Sounds like an awful day! The host concluded the wild story:

“It happens, though, and you just have to keep swimming.”

Hah! That really is a terrible time for a wardrobe malfunction! Thank goodness it sounds like she hid quickly enough!

Watch her recall this and more (below):

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via NBC/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 16, 2025 09:00am PDT

Share This