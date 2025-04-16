Kelly Clarkson Details TERRIBLE Wardrobe Malfunction That Basically Left Her Totally Exposed On Stage!

This sounds mortifying!

On Friday’s episode of Kelly Clarkson‘s talk show, she recalled a near-disaster she suffered on stage once during a terrible wardrobe malfunction! While chatting about Nick Jonas‘ own wardrobe malfunction, the Since U Been Gone singer revealed:

“I had something happen on tour once where my skirt, the clip broke and it dropped, and I dropped so fast.”

And there was a VERY good reason for her quick moves!

She dished:

“Look, long story short, I was commando!”

Oh, no!!!

The performer recalled:

“And I was like, it was a long skirt, and something happened to where it was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ It’s TMI for America.”

She laughed, noting she was stunned this would happen on “the one night” she wasn’t wearing underwear, remarking:

“It was really unfortunate.”

Despite the mishap, she kept singing!

“I drop to the floor like so fast. Someone had to run out and pin it. It was during a show, I’m like, breakaway!”

LOLz! The 42-year-old also remembered that she “stepped on glass the same night.” Dang! The mother of two teased:

“It was like, what’s wrong? Who did I piss off?”

Sounds like an awful day! The host concluded the wild story:

“It happens, though, and you just have to keep swimming.”

Hah! That really is a terrible time for a wardrobe malfunction! Thank goodness it sounds like she hid quickly enough!

Watch her recall this and more (below):

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

