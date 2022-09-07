Cardi B & Offset Threw The Most EXTRA Party For Son Wave's First Birthday!

Cardi B and Offset spared no expense when it came to celebrating their son Wave Set Cephus‘s first birthday!

Wave turned one year old on Sunday and his dad kicked off the celebration with a sweet Instagram post dedicated to his son. In the post there’s an adorable video of the 30-year-old cradling his newborn son followed by some cute pictures to show how much he’s grown in the past year! In the caption, he wishes “Big Wave” a happy birthday:

“MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN ‼️”

See the sweet post (below):

The heartfelt post was only the beginning of the day, though, as the 1-year-old had a HUGE car themed birthday party! The decorations featured balloon archways, real sports cars, food stations, and even a DJ! The birthday boy himself even had his own kid-sized car which was a special gift from his Aunt Hennessy Carolina!

Adults attending could help themselves to some car-themed cocktails while the children got to do arts and crafts and play with a remote control car racetrack which were on-point with the theme. Wave’s cake featured a tire and a few cars onboard a race track was bigger than him, but he seemed to have the best time smashing it! Cardi and Offset really made sure everyone there was having a racing good time.

The tot wasn’t the only one who got gifts, though. At the end of the night, everyone attending got to take home a denim jacket they customized themselves to commemorate the celebration!

Ch-ch-check out some pics and videos of the totally amazing party (below)!

Cardi B and Offset threw Wave the most extra car-themed party ???? pic.twitter.com/bslsPTb1dY — MTV UK (@MTVUK) September 5, 2022

Cardi B dancing to her and Offset’s song “Clout” today at Wave’s birthday party. ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/JuKD84iU5V — UPDATES OF CARDI | MEDIA (@UCMEDlA) September 5, 2022

Wow!

The lavish party didn’t come without backlash — but the 29-year-old mother of two was quick to set the record straight! On Monday, the rapper posted to Twitter she doesn’t care if she’s “a little extra” with her kids:

“I know I can be a little extra when it comes to my kids but I ain’t really had s**t growing up soooo yea imma ball”

I know I can be a little extra when it comes to my kids but I ain’t really had shit growing up soooo yea imma ball — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 5, 2022

And although Cardi loves to spoil her children, she’s also raising them to understand how privileged they are to live such an incredible life. Speaking with Vogue Singapore in July, she clarified even though her kids are “well-off” she wants them to know they have to “work” to achieve their goals like she did:

“They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don’t ever feel like, ‘I’m going to get it because I’m Cardi and Offset’s kid’. They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets. Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it’s more respected — especially when people see that you bust your ass for it.”

We wish a happy birthday to Wave and hope he had the best time at his party!

