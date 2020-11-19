Pastor Carl Lentz's Mistress Calls Hillsong 'A Joke' In Scathing New Interview!

In case you hadn’t heard, Hillsong Church is going through a brand new scandal, and it has nothing to do with homophobia! We know, right?

No, this is all about pastor Carl Lentz, the celebrity whisperer who famously became Justin Bieber‘s spiritual adviser — and was instrumental in turning Hillsong into a hot spot for pious celebs.

Unfortunately it seems Carl was not quite the man of faith he advertised — after he was fired by the church earlier this month for “moral failures” he came forward with a statement confirming he had in fact cheated on his wife.

While his mistress gave a semi-anonymous interview last week, she’s now ready to come forward completely — and with both guns blazing! Damn!

Ranin Karim, a designer living in New York, told Vanity Fair she never planned on going public with her side of their affair — until she saw his Instagram post confessing he’d been “unfaithful.” The announcement was obviously very much about saving his marriage; he wrote:

“I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need. I am deeply sorry for breaking the trust of many people who we have loved serving and understand that this news can be very hard and confusing for people to hear and process.”

The woman with whom he’d been having sex — and sharing loving words — for months was offended:

“I was hurt, yeah. I wanted to speak my part.”

As she previously told The Sun, this wasn’t just some little fling:

“I wasn’t there for just sex, we both found comfort and a deep, special connection with each other. I am very hurt because we both feel the same way about each other. He loves me and I love him. It was a love relationship that wasn’t planned. It wasn’t just a fling or just a sexual relationship.”

Willing now to tell all, Ranin revealed she very nearly stopped herself from crossing a boundary with Lentz once she learned he was married — a fact he’d kept secret from her (he apparently doesn’t EVER wear a wedding ring — classy). Karim says the pastor also lied to her about his job, saying he was a sports agent — so don’t let him fool you that this was something innocent. But eventually she found out who he was by having his phone number traced. At that point she had a decision to make, as she told VF:

“I know what I got myself into, but at the same time I wanted to do the right thing and walk, walk away. I am not a monster.”

How did he persuade her? Well, he used his silver-tongued preacher powers, obviously. As she previously told The Sun:

“He said he had absolutely never strayed outside of his marriage before and was feeling guilty. But he told me that when he met me, God told him to tell me that I need to know my worth and there’s something special about me… whatever, whatever.”

God wanted him to get his d**k wet?! Sorry, but that’s the grossest thing we’ve ever heard. Ranin obviously fell for it, though now she says she wishes she’d never met him.

The 34-year-old says she offered him many opportunities to break off the affair — but he kept coming back, messaging her to “save me a seat on my favorite couch.” She says he showed up with a bottle of tequila, and that became their ritual.

His pillow talk was poetic and epic — the type of thing his wife should really see to know the depths of his betrayal. Ranin says he messaged her:

“You are spectacular. Your visible beauty is not really close to how special, how beautiful your soul is…”

In another text, he called her a “unicorn alien woman” he was “forever” glad to have met.

Puke.

And don’t forget, he was secretly seeing her “a few times a week” for several months DURING THE PANDEMIC — thus endangering his family, who had not agreed to quarantine with some strange woman and her social circle.

So what does this woman who was played so badly by the Pastor think of his megachurch and its mega-millions? She gets pretty frank here:

“I think it’s a joke, I’m sorry. It’s not genuine. That’s the truth. It’s a money machine… and I think it’s wrong.”

Ouch! She also revealed she spoke with her — we guess ex? — after the firing.

OK, breezing right by how inappropriate it was that the man was still in contact with his mistress after getting caught…

Anyway, she says he actually seemed relieved to be out of the organization!

“I think he is a victim of his own church. He gave his life to this church, and that’s how they played him.”

In case you were wondering, yes, she feels bad for him. Somehow.

Man, that must have been some good D!

