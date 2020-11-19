Naya Rivera's Drowning Was Preventable?! Ryan Dorsey Files Wrongful Death Suit On Behalf Of Son Josey

The tragic death of Naya Rivera has sparked a wrongful death lawsuit.

According to reports, Ryan Dorsey, who was married to the Glee star from 2014 to 2018 and is the father of her son Josey, filed paperwork along with the actress’ estate on the 5-year-old boy’s behalf, claiming that his mother’s death was preventable.

Josey is suing Ventura County, California, where Naya drowned in July, United Water Conservation District, and the county’s Parks and Recreation Management for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Claiming that the boat Naya and Josey had rented from Lake Piru didn’t comply with US Coast Guard safety standards, the docs state:

“[The boat] was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats. Disturbingly, later inspection revealed that the boat was not even equipped with any flotation or lifesaving devices, in direct violation of California law, which requires that all pontoons longer than 16 feet be equipped with flotation devices.”

We should note that Josey was found “wearing a life vest” by an employee after Naya’s disappearance, but his mother did not have a vest on her when her body was found.

The suit goes on to claim that there were no signs at Lake Piru warning swimmers about the potentially dangerous waters. It noted:

“[Lake Piru does not have] a single sign anywhere — not at the entrance, at the dock, at the popular swimming area of Diablo Cove, not anywhere — warning of the lake’s strong currents, low visibility, high winds, changing water depths, underwater caves, ledges and drop offs, or the trees, brush and other debris that congest its waters due to the vastly changing water levels and winds.”

The complaint also points out that the 33-year-old — who had “strong swimming skills,” according to the suit — was far from the first victim to drown in the “deadly” lake, noting that “more than two dozen people have drowned” in it since 1959.

As we reported, Rivera was declared missing after her then-4-year-old son was found by himself on their rented boat. Josey told officials that he saw his mom “disappear under the surface of the water” as she yelled for help. Naya was found dead in the lake after a five-day search. Months later, Dorsey moved in with her sister, Nickayla Rivera, so Josey would have a “mother figure.”

