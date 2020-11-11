Justin & Hailey Bieber Unfollow Former Spiritual Advisor Carl Lentz After Bombshell Affair Admission

So long, Carl Lentz!

The disgraced ex-Hillsong Church pastor is going to need a new gig after salacious news was uncovered about an affair he’d allegedly been having with a New York City woman named Ranin. Earlier this month, the 42-year-old father of three — who has been married to his wife Laura (pictured above, inset, with Carl) for 17 years — was fired from his high-profile worship position at the church popular with millennials of faith due to his “moral failures.”

Now, the fallout continues — albeit far less seriously here than with what Lentz has to repair back at home.

According to Us Weekly, Hailey Bieber unfollowed the embattled pastor on Instagram in the wake of his shocking scandal. It’s unclear exactly when she did so, but it was sometime relatively recently after news of his two-timing first broke. Even more notably though?? Justin Bieber has also made the same social media move, possibly as late as Wednesday!

Even though the two are no longer nearly as close now as they’d been several years ago, it still comes as quite the surprise. You’ll recall the now-disgraced pastor baptized Bieber earlier in the pop star’s career.

Lentz, for his part, still follows both the Holy singer and his supermodel wife.

Seems the cheating pastor will have to find new celebs to spiritually guide…

