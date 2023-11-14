Iconic '80s Supermodel Carol Alt Joins OnlyFans -- And Promises Nude Photos!

Another superstar is headed to OnlyFans!

On Friday, ’80s supermodel Carol Alt told Page Six she has officially joined the NSFW platform after years of starring in magazines like Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Sports Illustrated, Playboy, and more. Now at the age of 62, she’s ready to take control of her career! She dished:

“Forty-four years of working, I don’t own one of my photos. When people say ‘Do you have a photo I can use?’ I have to go ask someone.”

Whoa! That has to be SO frustrating!

But now she will have full control over her work! She hired a photographer to help her create content for the platform, she explained:

“I can choose a photo or not, say I want it or not, they are mine. I can shoot how I want to shoot. It’s the wave of the future… When people say it isn’t my image, I don’t want to be defined by someone else image [of me]. I want to define my own image.”

So, what can fans expect?? While she won’t be doing porn, like the site is known for, she will 100% be posting “sexy, beautiful” nudes:

“There are some nude photos, but tastefully done. There is a difference between pictures that are tacky and pictures that are tasteful. I don’t know a model out there who hasn’t done a nude.”

Funny enough, the actress was inspired to get on OF after her friend and Paper Empire co-star Denise Richards told her about it. Now, Carol hopes it will open more doors for her and be empowering to other ladies her age, she said:

“I’d like to be hired from it. I would like people to know what I look like today… Age doesn’t define me. Women are beautiful at every age. I want people to feel empowered.”

She will also be donating a portion of her earnings to mental health charities for women. Amazing! After her lengthy career as a model, it must be so refreshing to finally have so much control over what she produces! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]