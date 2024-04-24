Kim Kardashian Used To Walk Madonna's Dog In Exchange For Her Old Jewelry!!

We know Kim Kardashian‘s family is connected in Hollywood circles, but did you know they are this connected?!

On Monday, the SKIMS mogul went on Jimmy Kimmel‘s talk show. As we’ve reported, the interview was a dud — because the Jimmy Kimmel Live host didn’t ask at ALL about Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, and Kim’s not-so-subtle call-out on thanK you aIMee. Womp, womp!

But at least Kim did give us one good story in Kimmel’s studio! She revealed that she was neighbors with Madonna when she was seven years old — and she and sis Kourtney Kardashian would wear the pop superstar’s hand-me-down jewelry! The SKKN By Kim exec explained it all started when the duo was dispatched to walk Madonna’s dog after school:

“I was her dog walker. Kourtney and I would walk her dog after school in exchange for her jewelry.”

And Madonna made good on the payment! Kim revealed:

“She was transitioning out of, like, the ’80s neon phase, so one day she just walked downstairs and handed us a shoe box of all these, like, neon bracelets. Kourtney and I went to school, and everyone was like, ‘oh my God, I love your bracelets.’ We were like, ‘thanks, Madonna gave them to us.’ And everyone was like, ‘no.'”

LOLz!!

Watch that (below), as well as Kim’s revelation about seeing Madonna while Trick-or-Treating with her kids years later:

Love it! Reactions?? Share ’em (below)!

