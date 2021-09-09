Carrie Underwood & Jason Aldean Drop New Music Video Following Her Anti-Mask Controversy

Carrie Underwood did not stay away too long following her recent controversy.

On Wednesday night, the 38-year-old country singer and Jason Aldean released a new music video for the heartbreak track If I Didn’t Love You.

Filmed at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, the footage pretty much captures the musical duo singing about an unresolved relationship while standing center stage. If you want to, you can ch-ch-check out the music video (below):

As we mentioned before, this latest project comes after Underwood, who has notoriously remained silent on certain political matters, made her opinions quite clear for the first time after liking a video of conservative commentator Matt Walsh denouncing school masks mandates on Twitter. Once people realized what she had done, the momma of two got called out for aligning with harmful views that completely dismiss scientific research and community safety guidelines — on top of seemingly being an anti-masker.

Carrie has not responded to the backlash that erupted on social media but has had time to promote and drop a music video with Aldean. So you know, that clearly should tell you where the country crooner stands. But does this really surprise anyone?

Thoughts on the matter, Perezcious readers? Do you think the public will ever get an explanation from Carrie for her anti-mask liking ways? Let us know in the comments (below).

