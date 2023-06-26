Is Carrie Underwood Unpleasant? This Former Waitress Says... Home » Carrie Underwood » Is Carrie Underwood Unpleasant? This Former Waitress Says... Love hearing this! Via @kristalepore Related Posts Carrie Underwood's Vegas Residency - Perez Hilton's Highlights! Listen To This: Good Luck! Carrie Underwood Side-Eyes CMAs Vaccination Joke After Hubby Defends Aaron Rodgers! Carrie Underwood & Jason Aldean Drop New Music Video Following Her Anti-Mask Controversy CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jun 26, 2023 14:00pm PDT Share This Categories Carrie Underwood Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article