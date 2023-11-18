Cassie & Diddy Settle Jaw-Dropping Lawsuit Just One After Filing -- Read Their Statements!

Cassie has officially settled her jaw-dropping lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Just one day after the singer filed her bombshell suit against the I’ll Be Missing You rapper, alleging that over the course of their decade-long relationship, he abused, raped, and sex trafficked her, the pair are settling… and they’re doing it “amicably.”

Late on Friday night, Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, said in a statement:

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

WOW. What a sudden and shocking turn of events! We wonder what exactly she means when she says settling allows her “some level of control”?

Diddy also released a statement of his own, saying:

“We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

This is an incredibly quick resolution given the gravity of Cassie’s allegations…

Diddy’s attorney denied Cassie’s claims the same day she made them, suggesting in a statement to USA Today that for the past six months, the rapper “has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship.”

The details of the settlement, including any reference to possible payouts, have not yet been revealed.

What do YOU make of the latest update, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via MEGA/WENN]