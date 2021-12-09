Cazzie David Dating Mac Miller's Brother -- And It's Already THIS Serious!

Here’s a very inneresting romantic development…

Not too long ago, we were speculating whether John Mayer might be dating Cazzie David. As you may know, Cazzie is Larry David’s daughter and an ex of Pete Davidson. Pete and the writer broke up (well, sort of) right before he began dating Ariana Grande, who had previously been in a long term relationship with Mac Miller.

Now, in a strange twist, Cazzie is apparently dating the late rapper’s brother, Miller McCormick. And it’s SERIOUS! An insider told Page Six:

“They’ve been together for a while now. It’s been over a year of them dating, possibly closer to two.”

Wha??

Not only that, the surprising couple reportedly already own a house together! According to the outlet, they purchased a “four-bedroom, four-bathroom house” in Miller’s native Pittsburgh back in February. A neighbor weighed in:

“They seem like nice kids. They keep to themselves.”

The 27-year-old has kept her relationship completely private, although Page Six noted that the pair have apparently “liked” each other’s Instagram posts. And while the news does come as a bit of a shock, there were indicators that she’d become close to the McCormick family.

Back during the height of the Pete/Ariana relationship, Cazzie reportedly bonded with the Good News artist over their mutual exes. According to Us Weekly, they “leaned on each other” through their breakups, despite never meeting before his death.

After he passed in 2018, the No One Asked For This author apparently reached out to his mother Karen Meyers, with whom she became “extremely close and [talked to] almost every day,” per Us. Another insider told E! News at the time:

“It’s still a relatively new friendship, and primarily limited to social media, but Cazzie and Karen think very highly of each other. Through their chats, the two have discovered they have much more in common than just Mac, Ariana and Pete. Karen thinks Cazzie is an intelligent and sweet person.”

Their friendship progressed so much that the comedian even posted a picture of Karen on her Instagram story with heart and heart-eye emojis on the day of the 2018 Grammys (Mac sadly did not win a posthumous award at the ceremony).

All in all, it tracks that Cazzie also became close with Mac’s 32-year-old brother. A Page Six insider agreed:

“Mac’s family loves Cazzie. Really, it’s no surprise she ended up with his brother. She’s a beautiful beacon in what has been an intensely tough period of navigation.”

Wow. What’s meant to be will be, huh? We’re glad they found each other through such difficult (and bizarre, as far as the Hollywood dating pool is concerned) circumstances. Best of luck to the happy couple!

