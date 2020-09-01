What Chadwick Boseman Said To Winston Duke In His Black Panther Audition Changed His Life

Another Marvel star has paid tribute to the late great Chadwick Boseman.

Winston Duke took to Instagram on Monday to share a touching tribute to the 43-year-old star, who passed away on Friday after losing a private battle with cancer.

Related: Michael B. Jordan ‘Struggling’ To Cope With Chadwick’s Shocking Death

The 33-year-old actor, who starred alongside Boseman in Black Panther and two Avengers films, began by saying he was “devastated” by the tragic loss, writing:

“How do I start to honor a man who I saw as a giant in many ways; with whom I thought I had so much more time. I am absolutely devastated by the loss of my friend and hero, Chadwick Boseman… I’m in pain and I can’t belive [sic] he’s gone. Chadwick was a lightning rod for me… he gave me direction…”

He went on to remember being inspired by Boseman’s portrayal of Jackie Robinson in the 2013 movie 42 and thinking, “I could be like THIS guy.” He continued:

“I knew I belonged because I could see myself in you. That’s what heroes do… they seem familiar because they make it possible for us to see our potential best selves demonstrated through them… Through seeing Chad’s work, I was able to say, ‘I could be just like you one day.'”

Years later, Boseman would be the one to knight Duke as a real deal actor when the two met for the first time at a Black Panther audition.

Related: Thousands Sign Petition To Replace Confederate Statue With Chadwick In His Hometown

Duke recalled having Chadwick acknowledge his dream and talent by saying in the audition, “He’s ready!” He explained:

“Man, your words that day made me feel like my dream was finally real! Chadwick then proceeded to show us collectively every day on set what it was to be a leading man. Not only through his work but by how he welcomed and created a space for all of us to feel safe, open and bold … You even worked with me 1 on 1, on our scenes, so that we could get it right, well before the day of the filming.”

What a pro!

Duke concluded his post by sharing his undying gratitude for the late star, writing:

“Chadwick, Thank you!. Chadwick, you are the best…you are me and I’m you and we are all one! Thanks for being someone I could look up to on and off screen … our calm confidence was inspiring and exemplary. Thanks for sharing with me… you go ahead …you did your job and did it well! You will NEVER be forgotten. Your heroism is now legend. We’ll carry the load and honor your legacy, the rest of the way! Bless King! #chadwickboseman #wakandaforever.”

Wakanda forever, indeed. Seriously, what a legend.

Read Winston’s full tribute (below).

Our hearts go out to Chadwick’s loved ones during this difficult time.

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN]