Michael B. Jordan Vows To ‘Live The Way’ Chadwick Boseman Did — Read His Powerful Tribute

It’s almost impossible to find the words to sum up how much someone means to you after they pass away. That was at least the case for Michael B. Jordan, who mourned the loss of Chadwick Boseman just days after his devastating death.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old broke his silence to pay tribute to his friend and role model on Instagram, detailing the start of their connection going as far back as to when they both starred on All My Children. While the actors didn’t get to work alongside each other on the soap — Michael replaced Chadwick after the latter was seemingly fired for speaking up about his role — it was on that path leading to Black Panther that the two became “linked.”

Sharing photos of them posing together both seriously and while laughing, the Friday Night Lights alum started his message to Boseman, writing:

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness.”

Michael praised his “big brother” Chadwick, who passed away on Friday after a private four-year-long battle with colon cancer, for being the man he was and living life for more than just himself:

“I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time.”

The New Jersey native concluded his touching post to the late great star with a powerful sentiment of how he’ll live each day forward:

“I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. ‘Is this your king!?’ Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.”

Chadwick’s passing at just 43-years old has understandably hit hard to those who knew him well.

As we previously reported yesterday, a source told Entertainment Tonight the Creed star is “struggling” and “beyond sad” about his friend’s death, adding how Michael was “rocked” by the sudden news. While their Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira had publicly issued a tribute to their Marvel lead, the insider revealed his “silence is his pain” as he grieves the talented actor.

Our thoughts continue to go out to those who knew Chadwick, of course including his family and loved ones.

R.I.P.

