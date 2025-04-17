Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly Is All Grown Up At Coachella! She's As Tall As Mom In These Pics!

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s daughter is growing up so fast!!

Over the weekend, Jenna and her fiancé Steve Kazee took Everly Tatum and her friend to Coachella! Considering Everly is only 11 years old, that’s a pretty permissive parenting move! Would YOUR parents let you go to a drug-filled music festival like that in your tween years?? Wild. We guess Channing was cool with it, too… he hasn’t said otherwise, at least not publicly.

But never mind, that’s not our main takeaway. We’re too busy having an existential crisis seeing just how tall Everly has gotten! We can’t believe how grown-up the preteen looks in these pics! We remember when she was just a baby!

But in her fuzzy pink tube top and matching cargo pants. She also had on a white top with ribbons and a lace skirt another day. In the pics, you can also see Everly is nearly towering over her mom! Just take a look (below):

Meanwhile, Jenna and Steve appeared to keep it simple most of the time with button-ups, tees, and shorts — though the Step Up star did wear a flowy white dress one day. Everly was the one who was dressed up — we think going to the music fest was her idea!

See, Jenna and Steve shared pics and video of the tween absolutely freaking out watching BLACKPINK‘s Lisa and Jennie! She also got to meet Lisa at one point! OMG! Jenna commented in the caption how her “entire life” has been made over the opportunity:

“Coachella with preteens Oh so worth it to see these little girls dreams come true! @lalalalisa_m @jennierubyjane you made their entire life and pretty sure I will never be able to top this Christmas present”

We don’t think so, either! LOLz! See the post (below):

And to prove how big of a Blink she is, check out a video of Everly screaming and crying during Lisa’s Coachella set on the fourth slide:

Wow!

We’re so glad Everly had so much fun! It looked like a blast! Meanwhile we’ll be over here looking into retirement homes, we guess? LOLz! Everly Tatum at Coachella, wow…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Steve Kazee/Instagram]