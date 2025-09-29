Got A Tip?

Benny Blanco

Charlie Puth Performs Selena Gomez Collab The SAME Day His Ex Marries Benny Blanco -- And Fans Have Thoughts!

Charlie Puth Performs Selena Gomez Collab The SAME Day She Marries Benny Blanco -- And Fans Have Thoughts!

Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez Don’t Talk Anymore — but she’s clearly still on his mind!

The See You Again singer is the latest celebrity subject of some savage fan roasting after he pulled a Justin Bieber-style move over the weekend… In case you somehow didn’t hear, Selena officially tied the knot with Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara on Saturday. You can ch-ch-check out the dreamy pics (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

But on the same day across the country, Charlie found himself singing an eyebrow-raising old song… In footage circulating on X (Twitter) from New York City’s Blue Note jazz club, Charlie can be seen singing his and Selena’s 2016 collab We Don’t Talk Anymore… Which carries all the more meaning now in retrospect considering they used to date but now are both married!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

In the replies, fans couldn’t resist clowning on the 33-year-old:

“‘dont wanna know what dress you’re wearing tonight’ ON HER WEDDING DAY”

“he doesn’t have other songs he can perform ???”

“bro still punching the air fumbling Selena Gomez”

“all the exes are coming back omgg”

“Oohh I guess all the exes are spiraling today”

LOLz!

Sorry, boys! Selena is a married lady! Reaction??

[Images via Charlie Puth/TikTok & Benny Blanco/Instagram]

Sep 29, 2025 08:00am PDT

