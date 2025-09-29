Charlie Puth Performs Selena Gomez Collab The SAME Day His Ex Marries Benny Blanco -- And Fans Have Thoughts!

Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez Don’t Talk Anymore — but she’s clearly still on his mind!

The See You Again singer is the latest celebrity subject of some savage fan roasting after he pulled a Justin Bieber-style move over the weekend… In case you somehow didn’t hear, Selena officially tied the knot with Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara on Saturday. You can ch-ch-check out the dreamy pics (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

But on the same day across the country, Charlie found himself singing an eyebrow-raising old song… In footage circulating on X (Twitter) from New York City’s Blue Note jazz club, Charlie can be seen singing his and Selena’s 2016 collab We Don’t Talk Anymore… Which carries all the more meaning now in retrospect considering they used to date but now are both married!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

Related: Benny Blanco Shares Behind-The-Scenes Wedding Pics With Selena Gomez

In the replies, fans couldn’t resist clowning on the 33-year-old:

“‘dont wanna know what dress you’re wearing tonight’ ON HER WEDDING DAY” “he doesn’t have other songs he can perform ???” “bro still punching the air fumbling Selena Gomez” “all the exes are coming back omgg” “Oohh I guess all the exes are spiraling today”

Charlie Puth performs “We Don’t Talk Anymore” at Blue Note Jazz Club in NYC. pic.twitter.com/YZEved9i9e — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 28, 2025

LOLz!

Sorry, boys! Selena is a married lady! Reaction??

[Images via Charlie Puth/TikTok & Benny Blanco/Instagram]