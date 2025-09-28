Justin Bieber ROASTED By Fans After Sharing Cryptic Marriage Post Amid Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s Wedding!

It may be Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding weekend, but Justin Bieber is still saying I Do.

On Saturday, the Wizards of Waverly Place star and her fiancé tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara. You can ch-ch-check out the fabulous photos (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

But just about one hour after Selena posted the celebratory pics on her Instagram account, her ex-boyfriend got into the wedding mindset, too. We’re serious!

After the Emilia Pérez star posted her wedding photos, J.B. took to his IG to share a carousel of snaps of him playing basketball at The League court in Los Angeles. Okay, nothing peculiar about that right?? Well, besides his song selection!

The 31-year-old innerestingly paired the post with his own song I Do — which is dedicated to wife Hailey Bieber — off his most recent album Swag II. HA! And fans are totally ROASTING him for it! In the comments, trolls wrote things like:

“‘I DO’????” “Choice of song is wild” “Benny : I Do! Justin : I do too” “This song ? Now? Really” “I wouldn’t be surprised JB dropped this song from his recent album so he could purposely use it today” “I do????i mean sel just said it” “you lost her, get over her” “Out of ALL of his songs to post, he chooses this one, on THIS day” “Honey, leave her alone, you better focus on your family.” “It’s to late now to Say sorry?”

See (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

Fans are SAVAGE!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Is this just a coincidence, or a strategic selection by Justin? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez/Instagram]