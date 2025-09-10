Charlie Sheen Has Been Celibate For EIGHT YEARS!

Charlie Sheen continues to dish shocking secrets about his sex life — or more like, lack thereof lately…

The 60-year-old actor was once one of the most notorious bad boys in Hollywood, engaging in wild sexcapades with stars and strangers alike, all while drunk and high on drugs. His new book and documentary details those dalliances, which include threesomes, prostitutes, and even hookups with men. And years before, Charlie even paid a sex worker in Las Vegas with a credit card from his famous father, Martin Sheen, to lose his virginity at 15. However, those days are gone! Charlie is the complete opposite now — sober AND celibate!

Speaking to Page Six on Tuesday, the Two and a Half Men alum hasn’t had a girlfriend or had sex since he got completely sober back in 2017! That means it’s been EIGHT YEARS! Whoa! He said:

“If I don’t have a girlfriend and I’m not paying for it, then I think the math is pretty simple. The math is pretty simple.”

However, Charlie, who is HIV positive, isn’t looking to remain celibate forever. He just needed to abstain for a bit after years of only prioritizing sex. And he is now hopeful to find love again (just not marriage, as he told another outlet last week)! The Major League star explained:

“Oh my gosh, for so long [sex] was all I cared about, or it was near the top of the priority list. And so I just saw [celibacy] as a needed break from those pursuits. That’s not me slamming the door on anything in the future. No, I would absolutely welcome some type of companionship.”

But he is thankful for these past eight years of abstaining from sex and maintaining his sobriety. He also told Page Six he felt a lot of “gratitude” to celebrate his 60th birthday last Wednesday since he was on a path for a long time where he likely wouldn’t get to that age or tell his whole story today:

“A lot of this should be viewed as gravy. It’s borrowed time or my 10th life, because I think I get one more than all those cats. It’s absolutely not lost on me that a story like mine is usually only told … in memorial, you know what I’m saying?”

Wow! Good for Charlie! Who would’ve ever expected him to say he was 8 years celibate in 2025?

