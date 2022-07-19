Chelsea Handler & Jo Koy Break Up Ahead Of One-Year Anniversary -- But It's The Sweetest Split EVER!

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy have gone their separate ways just ahead of their one-year anniversary — but this might be the nicest split we’ve ever seen!

On Monday, the Chelsea Lately alum took to Instagram with a sweet video she and Jo recorded in honor of their upcoming anniversary, only the adorable clip was juxtaposed with a heartbreaking caption announcing their breakup! Chelsea explained:

“It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now.”

Related: Stress Almost Killed Chelsea Handler! LITERALLY!

Aww! While it’s unclear what led to the split, a source told People that friends of the comedians are hoping this is just a temporary situation — which Chelsea seems to be suggesting by insisting this is the end for “right now.” The insider told the outlet:

“Their friends are hoping they can still work it out. But if anything, it’s clear their relationship has changed them both for the better.”

That’s for sure! Just looking at their breakup posts shows how much they still care for each other! Chelsea took a moment to share her thanks to her fans for the kindness they showed her and Jo throughout their nearly year-long romance, continuing in her IG update:

“I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us.”

She also gushed about the stand-up comic, who she credits for opening up her heart:

“This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever. To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I’ve never been more optimistic for the future. Jo- you blew my creativity open, my lust for working hard again, being on the road again, and you reminded me who I was and always have been, and my feet have never been more firmly planted in the ground.”

Wow! This really was a life-changing relationship for her! Insisting that this is “not an ending,” the former E! personality asked fans to still support her ex, expressing:

“This is not an ending. It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING. So, please continue to root for both of us, because you never know what life will bring and let’s first start by all going to the theater on August 5th to buy tickets to Jo’s new movie EASTER SUNDAY and Filipino PRIDE! Let’s go!

Gosh, that was so romantic — especially for having just called it quits!! Ch-ch-check out the rollercoaster ride of an announcement (below)!

Related: Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Is Seriously Being Crapped On By Some Fans!

When we said this was the SWEETEST breakup ever, we meant it!! Jo had less to say on his Instagram page, but it was just as kind! Sharing a throwback photo of the former couple holding her two pooches, he wrote:

“Just want everyone to know that Chelsea and I will always remain great friends and will always have love for one another. I’m her biggest fan and I can’t wait for you all to see what she has in store for the future. Keep killing it Chelsea! Mahal kita!”

“Mahal kita” means “I love you” in Filipino, fyi. SO CUTE!!!

Chelsea and Jo were introduced by a mutual friend almost 20 years ago. They had an instant bond, but it was far from romantic at the start. Jo made frequent appearances on her late-night talk show from 2007 to 2014. And last September, they sparked romance rumors for the first time when they were spotted getting cozy at a Dodgers game. Later that month, the Chelsea Does star revealed she was “in love” but didn’t identify with whom, writing on social media:

“Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love. And that I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff.”

The pair went IG official days later (above) and eventually opened up about their relationship on an October episode of the Dear Chelsea podcast. They both agreed their chemistry had been “amazing” from the start, but Handler admitted she felt like Koy had “brother energy” throughout their friendship. Referencing her brother, Chet, who died in 1984, she said:

“You have a lot of similar qualities that my brother had. So, in many ways, like I just feel so completely safe. And I feel like, ‘oh, this is family,’ like I’ve always felt that way about you, that you’re family. I just didn’t want to f**k you before.”

LOLz!

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that month, the now-47-year-old said she has renewed “hope for every person in this world” after falling “in love at the age of 46.” Aw! No matter what happens in the future, it seems these two really are better off following their short-lived romance. So sad to see it end!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Chelsea Handler/Instagram]