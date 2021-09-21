Chelsea Handler Is 'Finally In Love' -- And It's One Of Her Chelsea Lately Regulars!

Chelsea Handler is feeling the love with a new man — for the very first time!

The former late night TV host took to Instagram on Monday to share just how blessed she is while on vacation in Mallorca, posting a photo in which she’s looking thoughtfully off into the distance. And it was in the caption of this post that the 46-year-old announced she’s dating again and totally in love — for the first time ever!

Chelsea gushed:

“Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love. And that I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff.”

Wha???

While the former E! personality didn’t name names, a Page Six source spilled who she’s dating, and it’s someone Chelsea Lately fans will know well: fellow comedian Jo Koy!

Jo was one of the regulars on the roundtable. Just watch as she busts his chops:

The two first sparked dating rumors a few weeks ago when they were seen at a Los Angeles Dodgers game on August 31. But you can see them hanging out together on Jo’s IG as far back as June. Of course, no one really thought too much of it as they’ve been friends so long.

It’s hard to say how long the couple has actually been together if they’re already in the L-word stage! Then again, sometimes when you’ve known someone for a long time, when the romance does finally begin, it goes FAST!

OMG, she may have totally teased this back in August! She posted a cryptic caption on her IG, saying just:

“When you have a secret nobody knows about. Not even you.”

Could she have been referring to being in love with one of her comedian besties? And not ever realizing it??

Man, the fact they really are dating sure makes this interaction make a whole lot more sense, doesn’t it??

They sure act like an old married couple already! LOLz!

It sure beats Handler dating 50 Cent, don’t you think?? What do YOU think of Chelsea dating a former Lately regular??

