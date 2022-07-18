Jennifer Lopez's Wedding -- & Her Ring -- Are Seriously Being Crapped On By Some Fans! Why???

WTF?! People are really out here raining on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s parade!

The pair finally tied the knot in a private Las Vegas wedding on Saturday, and not even a full 24 hours after J.Lo opened up about the nuptials on her Instagram page, fans are already s**tting on her big day!!

On Sunday, the pop star shared a morning after snapshot of herself literally glowing while laying in a big bed. Only a white comforter covered her seemingly bare body as she held up her phone and smiled. The only other thing visible was what appears to be a new wedding ring! The silver band was featured prominently in the photo… but she might be regretting that now!

The simplistic photo was posted alongside a caption prompting followers to check out her website for more info on her big night, saying:

“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets”

But some fans couldn’t help but criticize the jewelry instead. UGH! Ch-ch-check out a close-up of the ring (below)!

Classy just like J.Lo! But not everyone felt that way. Fans got a bit preoccupied discussing the platinum ring (which FYI, the metal is both rare and pricey) in the comment section before they went to read up on the romantic ceremony — and some of their opinions are really bringing down the mood!! See what some haters had to say:

“I am seriously surprised that JLo chose a plain wedding band. I thought of some eternity ring or something that has bling.” “Engagement ring turned to a wedding ring.”

Others took the chance to slam the marriage altogether, saying:

“Let’s see how long this one is going to last ” “didn’t work the first time, won’t work the second” “When is the divorce?”

So uncalled for! Thankfully, one fan was there to shut down the hate, pointing out:

“Is there anything more exquisite than simplicity? You are as gracious as you are beautiful, Mrs. A! pure radiance! Congratulations to you and B!”

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves! You can see even more comments on the post (below).

That smile is all the confirmation we need that the dancer couldn’t be happier with her decision — about her special new piece of jewelry and her man! LOLz!

Also, it’s not like Ben wouldn’t have bought her something fancier if that’s what she desired. He’s never skimped on a cheap ring before. After proposing twice (18 years apart), he’s proven he knows what his lady likes by picking some truly unique and expensive AF rings! When the couple first got engaged back in 2002, he dropped down on one knee with a pink diamond solitaire by Harry Winston. Back then, it was worth an estimated $2.5 MILLION! See the OG engagement ring (below)!

Stunning!

Flash forward to April and Ben opened up his wallet again to purchase an “incredibly rare” green diamond ring set in a silver band that is estimated to be worth between $5 to $10 MILLION, according to Diamonds Pro CEO Mike Fried via Page Six Style!

Beautiful!

The 49-year-old not only selected a truly one-of-a-kind engagement ring, but the color was also a special tribute to the Marry Me lead. According to People, the Selena actress previously opened up about the importance of the color green to her in a newsletter. Discussing a green Versace dress she wore to the Grammys in 2000, she wrote:

“I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”

Batman really took note!! So, if Jenny from the Block wanted something more lavish for her wedding band, we’d think she would have gotten it without a second thought! After all, her Love Don’t Cost a Thing:

So the haters can take a chill pill while the lovebirds (and all of us Bennifer stans) soak up their magical milestone! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

