Chet Hanks Claims Ex-Girlfriend Attacked Him After Bloody Altercation Caught On Video

Chet Hanks has accused his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker of attacking him in a newly surfaced video.

In a clip obtained by TMZ, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson can be seen with blood dripping down his face following the alleged altercation on January 8th at Chet’s Sugarland, Texas home. In it, Parker held a pot in her hand and lunged at him before the video cuts to black and shows off the new head wound on Hanks.

The 30-year-old actor then accused Parker of ‘threatening’ him with a knife. However, she denied the allegation and screamed that he “pushed” her. To which Hanks replied:

“Wow, now you’re trying to flip the story.”

Later on, he said his old flame was mad that he found her stealing his money, taking his credit cards, and charging her rent to them. Take a look at the video HERE.

Parker has since said she swung the pot in self-defense after Hanks menacingly grabbed a knife, TMZ reported. She has also accused him of repeated violence and filed a restraining order against her ex-beau. Even more so, Hanks filed a lawsuit towards her for assault and battery, theft, and return of the money she allegedly took from him.

