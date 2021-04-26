Teen Mom OG Star Cheyenne Floyd Gets Engaged At Her Own Baby Shower! See The Ring!

Cheyenne Floyd had much more to celebrate than just her baby shower over the weekend!

The Teen Mom OG star, who is expecting a little boy with boyfriend Zach Davis, said “yes!” to some new bling on Sunday! During the bear-themed event ahead of Ace‘s arrival, the soon-to-be father got down on one knee and proposed to the gorgeous reality TV personality!

Not many details have been released yet, though plenty of friends and family members took to social media to share their excitement for the newly-engaged couple. And yes, Chey and Zach posted on Instagram, too!

Related: Cheyenne Reacts To Baby Daddy Cory Wharton’s Relationship!

Her fiancé uploaded a closeup video of the insane engagement ring he gifted his future wife, joking on his IG Stories:

“Turned my players card in! That’s a bitcoin.”

Take a peek (below)!

And see more of his excitement here, too!

Meanwhile the baby bumpin’ momma of one wrote on her feed along with those same pics:

“Speechless… We said Yessss! Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever. Thank you @z.terrel I love youuuuuu!”

The genuine look of surprise on her face!! OMG!

Plus judging by those pics, it really seems like Cheyenne’s daughter, Ryder, whom the 28-year-old shares with ex Cory Wharton, also approves of her mom’s new relationship status. Apparently Zach got the 4-year-old a diamond, ring, too! Awww!

After such an on-and-off coupling over the past few years, it’s pretty amazing to see them finally come together for just a big commitment. (Just as a refresher, it was only in October they confirmed they were giving love another shot — and just two months later their pregnancy was announced!)

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Are these two for life? We’re certainly hoping this couple is one of the real ones!

[Image via Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram & Instagram Story]