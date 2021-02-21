Chris D’Elia Says ‘S*x Controlled My Life’ In New Video 8 Months After Misconduct Allegations

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Chris D’Elia, who faced allegations of sexually harassing underage girls eight months ago, has broken his silence for the first time in a while, revealing that he has struggled with an unhealthy obsession with s*x.

In case you didn’t know, the 40-year-old comedian was first accused of grooming teenage girls back in June. At the time, several women came forward on social media, accusing him of numerous things such as asking for nudes from teens and allegedly exposing himself to several women. Over the summer, D’Elia denied the accusations in a statement to TMZ, which read:

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point. All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual… I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault.”

Now, in a new YouTube video on Friday, the You star admitted that his past behavior had been wrong but still claimed that all his relationships “have been consensual and legal.” In the nearly 10-minute video, he claimed “s*x controlled my life” and said that he sought treatment and medical help for it.

“What I have come to understand is, this was always about sex to me. My life was — s*x controlled my life. It was the focus, it was my focus all the time. And I had a problem and I do have a problem. It’s not like, months down the line everything’s better. I need to do work on that.”

The Good Doctor alum went on to reflect on how casually he treated intimacy when he first stepped onto the stand-up scene, noting how easy it was to find someone after shows.

“I can just do a show and then have sex. Or roll into a city and look in my inbox and start writing. I would get at least 50 messages after a show each city a night. And I would reply to all of them. And I thought in my mind that being straight-up with these women was the right thing to do. I’d say, ‘Hey, come to my hotel room and let’s have s*x. Let’s make out. Let’s do this, let’s do that.’ And that was what I thought was right.”

However, he maintained that his attitude has since changed, explaining:

“Doing that is treating sex like it’s casual and being flippant with people and that’s not the guy I want to be. It’s not OK and I’m sorry for that. It makes me feel shameful and it makes me feel bad.”

Furthermore, D’Elia also opened up about being unfaithful to a lot of women, including his fiancée, Kristin Taylor, saying:

“And this is my dream girl, this is the girl I want to be with for the rest of my life, and even that wouldn’t stop what I was doing.”

At the end of the video, he added:

“I can’t go back and I can’t fix that part of me, that hole in me, that was trying to be filled with that, the loneliness on the road or the fear that I felt or the insecurity. And it was out of control. So I have a chance here to apologize to the people that got caught up in the s**t and the lies that I would tell.”

Ch-ch-check out the full video (below):

