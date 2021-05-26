Chris Hemsworth's Buff Family Troll Him Over His Skinny Legs -- Awww!

When it comes to the Hemsworth boys, they’re certainly all buff enough to give one another a pep talk if one of them is slacking in the weight room.

Poor Chris Hemsworth clearly found that out the hard way on Tuesday, after posting what he thought would be a nice, sweet picture to his public Instagram account! He never counted on getting called out by his own family!

The 37-year-old film star is, of course, widely known for his brawny stature. After all, he’s played Thor in eight (!) films covering the Marvel cinematic universe, so it’s no secret that he’s ripped AF with the pecs, biceps, lats, triceps, and shoulders to make us all swoon endlessly.

But what about his lower half?! The reason we ask is, well, his brother Luke Hemsworth wants to know, too!

You see, on Tuesday, Chris posted this pic (below), showing himself walking hand-in-hand with his son and explaining how the boy wants to be Superman when he gets older:

Along with the pic, Chris exclaimed that the boy is going against papa Thor’s possible wishes by picking a character out of another universe entirely, writing in the caption (below):

“Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age old question. ‘What do you want to be when you grow up.’ ‘Dad i wanna be Superman’ Lucky I have two other kids.”

In the comments, Luke looked past all the superhero talk and pointed out the obvious (well, to him, at least): Chris’ chicken legs! Luke hilariously commented (below):

“Bro?! You’ve been skipping leg days again?!”

Oh noooooo!

The kind of hilarious trolling that only a brother could get away with! Well, for a while, at least. After Luke took the first shot, the flood gates opened from fans, too!

Here are just a few of the funny reactions (below):

“broooo same thought I had I was thinking this is best pic showing no leg days” “who needs legs when you can fly!” “Dad: what do you want to be when you grow up? Son: A Bodybuilder not skipping leg days.” “@hemsworthluke you are now my favorite Hemsworth” “too much cardio on the hamster wheel” “my brothers wouldn’t hold back either, man…”

Aw, come on, guys! Let’s not leg-shame, now! Poor Chris! But Luke is only doing it out of brotherly love, right?! Or something like that!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on the reaction to Chris’ legs down in the comments (below)…

