Chris Hemsworth Thunders Back At Ryan Reynolds During Playful Feud

In a stint that’s almost as funny as the Ryan Reynold‘s 2020 Love Story, our favorite jokester is back again. But this time, he’s enlisted the help of his mother.

On December 7th, Tammy Reynolds appeared on camera in an AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football Charity League video. Her goal was to read a letter written by Ryan and addressed to one of his “friends.” Of course, we very quickly learned that the friend was none other than *Thor* himself, Chris Hemsworth.

Deadpool has surely dropped the hammer this time (and, yes, Thor pun very much intended).

Related: Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds With Deliciously Cruel Instagram Story

In the clip, Tammy reads things about Chris — most of them bleeped out — while also referring to him as everyone’s least favorite Australian. Tammy even gets her own dig in at the end with:

“I loved you in Wonder Woman! It was the best.”

For anyone who hasn’t seen the movies, Chris Pine plays Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman. Not Hemsworth. That’s the joke.

If you have seen it, here’s the link to the post (below):

To my fellow @agboleague superhero fantasy football players. I don’t trash talk. Even if it’s “required”. Even if it benefits the astounding work of @sickkids hospital. Disparaging others isn’t what heroes do. I was raised to treat friends with respect. #ChrisHevansprine. pic.twitter.com/a6XsNvsRwt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2020

Chris, for his part, rebutted this attack on Instagram with his own video. He claimed his “father” (a dude who is CLEARLY not his dad) said all of these terrible things about Ryan. But, in reality, it’s so obvious that Chris just made a bunch of random insults up on the spot, calling Ryan a d*ckhead and his least favorite Canadian, among other choice words.

Here’s the vid:

Of course, like Chris’ text in the post suggest, we know this is all for fun for the upcoming AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football Charity League (which, uh, Ryan is currently WINNING as of today, BTW!). It may not seem like it, but they both filmed the videos in order to raise money for sick kids.

For anyone who isn’t familiar, this event is a fantasy football league — except the people playing are stars. Every person involved will be donating their profits to charities of their choice. Karen Gillan, Chris Evans, and Elizabeth Olsen are a few others participating, so maybe we’ll see some new faces in the #RyanReynoldsFeudWars?! After all, the slogan on the site suggests that this is all about playful fighting…

Though the Chris/Ran exchanges are all really funny, one of the most humorous aspects about this whole thing is Ryan’s callback to his feud with Hugh Jackman. In Tammy’s video, she says (on behalf of Ryan):

“Chris Hemsworth is everyone’s list favorite Australian, and as a reminder, Hugh Jackman still exists.”

Oh. Man. What a BURN!

So, here’s the deal with them: Starting in 2009, Reynolds and the Wolverine actor headed down a long road of playful fighting that continues to this day. The Jackman/Reynolds teasing began with the Deadpool star’s marriage to Scarlett Johansson. The Australian actor admitted jokingly coming down on Ryan and telling him to behave or that there would be someone *watching* him.

Ha!!! We. Are. Dying!

Every so often, Ryan still pokes fun of his secret bestie (we know you secretly love Hugh, Ryan!). For example, on December 10, Ryan commented on a tweet with a pic of a bottle of Aviation Gin (formerly Ryan Reynolds’ gin brand) right on top of Hugh’s Hollywood Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Reynolds joked (or, we think he’s joking, anyway):

“Permission to frame this? Or turn it into a billboard?”

Ch-ch-check out the tweet below (it’s HILARIOUS):

Permission to frame this? Or turn it into a billboard? https://t.co/7IBKDYgSKu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 10, 2020

What do we all think about their feud? Is there a funniest moment?!

[Image via Instagram/Chris Hemsworth/Ryan Reynolds]