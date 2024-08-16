Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson Reportedly End Engagement After 7 Years Together!

It’s all over for Chris Martin and his now-ex-fiancée Dakota Johnson! Ugh!

The Coldplay frontman and the actress first got together back in 2017. And months ago, they got engaged to be married. But according to a new report, their relationship has sadly fizzled out, and now, they have chosen to go their separate ways. Oh, no!!

First reported by DailyMail.com on Friday, that outlet’s sources claim the couple has decided to break up rather than carry on a relationship from here. To lay out the landscape of their lost love, an insider first vaguely explained:

“[Martin and Johnson] have now accepted the relationship is over — and it’s best to move on.”

So sad!

The source continued:

“Chris and Dakota have tried desperately hard over the past few months to make their relationship work. They’ll always have love for each other but they’ve both come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term. They’re both busy people, Chris has been in Europe with Coldplay and they both have personal priorities, passions and work commitments which don’t naturally intertwine with each other. They wanted it to work but it just hasn’t, and they’ve now accepted it is best to move on.”

That sucks!

This follows the Fifty Shades of Grey star being spotted walking her dog last weekend in Malibu without her emerald engagement ring on her left ring finger. Also, Chris has indeed been on the European leg of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour for a while now, so the source’s comment about distance makes sense. Plus, this follows our report from back in June that the couple had just gone through a so-called “secret rough patch” before getting back together. So, there were issues here.

But still, this is so sad! Ugh! Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below)…

