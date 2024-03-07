Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Are Reportedly Engaged -- And Ex Gwyneth Paltrow Approves!

Surprise! Wedding bells are ringing for Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson! And the happy couple are now ENGAGED!

Late on Wednesday night, The Mirror reported that the Coldplay lead popped the question to Madame Web star… a while ago! The insider noted:

“The couple got engaged a while ago and have kept the news private. But now they are being open about it with their circles. They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable.”

Awww! Good for them! As for wedding planning, it sounds like they’re in “no rush” because their love ain’t going anywhere. The source dished:

“They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official.”

We loooove that for them!

The outlet also reported that Chris apparently got the full blessing from his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares 19-year-old daughter Apple and 17-year-old son Moses. Word is that they approve, too! One big happy family!

Chris and Dakota have been dating for six years, and we know that the Fifty Shades of Grey star gets along fabulously with Gwyneth, so this seems like a natural move! Just earlier this week, she was raving about being a stepmom to Apple and Moses… So was that a hint at their next big move??

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Do you see a baby in their future? Share your congrats down in the comments!

[Images via BBC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]