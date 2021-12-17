Peloton & Ryan Reynolds Remove Viral Chris Noth Commercial Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Peloton and Ryan Reynolds are trying to speed right past Chris Noth’s #MeToo scandal.

As we reported, the And Just Like That… star was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in a report by The Hollywood Reporter published Thursday. Peloton made sure to distance itself from the actor shortly after, scrubbing any mention of their viral ad with Noth on all social media channels.

The fitness company said in a statement to Us Weekly:

“Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”

Moreover, Reynolds also removed his announcement about his marketing firm’s collaboration with the Sex and the City alum.

Noth, for his part, denied the allegations in a statement, saying the encounters “were consensual.”

