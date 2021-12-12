Peloton Responds To Company's Portrayal In Shocking And Just Like That... Scene! LOOK!

And just like that… Peloton has come firing back on all cylinders!

The bike and treadmill company is portrayed in one kind of way in the new And Just Like That… series re-booting and updating the old classic Sex & The City on HBO Max, and boy, did Peloton want to clear up something that went down in the very first episode of this new series!

But first, SPOILER ALERT warning to any of you that haven’t yet watched And Just Like That…

Don’t scroll any further down if you don’t want one of the show’s big shockers to be spoiled!

OK?!

So… here we go!

On Sunday afternoon, Peloton released a 38-second video clip involving actor Chris Noth, who of course portrays Mr. Big, Sarah Jessica Parker‘s husband in And Just Like That…

As fans of the show are no doubt non-stop thinking about right now, Noth’s character was killed off in the first episode of the re-boot. He died of a heart attack suffered after having done an exercise class on his beloved Peloton taught by Allegra, his favorite virtual trainer in the bike’s system.

The whole thing ended up being a big controversy for Peloton after their stock plunged, BUT they’ve now responded! And it’s actually pretty brilliant!

Ch-ch-check out Peloton’s new viral video, posted Sunday afternoon to Twitter, where Noth’s Mr. Big is suddenly alive once again and ready for another round on the bikes with Allegra (below):

Amazing!

Talk about making the best out of a sticky situation for the brand… Well played, Peloton!

Especially in using Ryan Reynolds for the ending voice-over — that is all the more perfect!

We weren’t the only ones to think so, either! Here are just a few of the thousands of viral reactions going up online right now, in the form of tweets in response to the company’s call-out:

“Either they knew or they just backed up a brink’s truck to Chris Noth’s house this weekend.” “Peloton was faster with a response than Carrie was with dialing 911.” “Now he should do a PSA for calling 911 and doing CPR.” “Someone in the Peloton marketing team earned their pay this week.” “This was genius. And I laughed and laughed, and then I shared it with my sisters.” “Peloton really just hit us all with a Uno reverse card” “Wish you had used the original Peloton wife for this one with him” “Ok. This is clever crisis marketing management.” “Hahahaha Ryan Reynolds VoiceOver perfection”

Love it!

What do U think, Perezcious readers???

Sound OFF with your take about everything down in the comments (below)…

