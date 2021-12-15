Chris Noth Reveals THE Reason Carrie Didn’t Call 9-1-1 In And Just Like That... Shocker -- Are U Buying This?!

WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

Chris Noth is *finally* opening up about WHY Carrie Bradshaw neglected to call 9-1-1 when she walked in on his beloved character Mr. Big’s infamous first-episode shocker in the HBO Max reboot!

And Just Like That… fans have been desperately trying to wrap their minds around the now-infamous scene, in which Mr. Big suffers a heart attack and dies. You know the one: after spending her evening with Charlotte, Carrie arrives home to a quiet house. She wanders around until she finds Big sitting on the bathroom floor, clutching his chest, and moving very slowly. They share a longing glance before she rushes to his aid and he promptly dies.

Oof. It hurts just thinking about it!!

Even though that was the most shocking scene in the Sex and the City reboot premiere episode, one thing has been more jaw-dropping: why didn’t Carrie pick up her f**king phone and call for help?! After all, Big wasn’t dead when she walked in, maybe there was time to save him??

Related: Sex And The City Stars Finally React To THAT Shock Ending

A cardiologist has already debunked some of those hopes — though he did insist that the fashionista should have called 9-1-1 regardless of if it would have saved her husband or not.

But what about Mr. Big’s opinion? He’s finally dishing.

While speaking to Vogue on Tuesday, Chris explained that the scene was designed perfectly (in his opinion!). Reflecting on conversations he had with creator Michael Patrick King, the star admitted:

“One thing Michael and I agreed on: We both called it the Bonnie and Clyde moment, which is that moment when Bonnie and Clyde are about to be eviscerated by bullets. They have that look with each other, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. They both know that it’s the end.”

The 67-year-old actor would never have allowed Big to die alone in the bathroom, so he felt that final glance between the husband and wife was imperative to the story, adding:

“We knew that we had to have that, that I just shouldn’t die alone in the bathroom. There had to be that last moment and no words, no corny dialogue, just a look, and I thought [King] did it so beautifully.”

He and co-star Sarah Jessica Parker even believed it would be the perfect conclusion to the couple’s rollercoaster relationship, he added:

“It was very important for both of us to find a way to have that last moment together, not that she walks in and finds me dead in the bathroom. That was essential for me to come back to. And the rest is just chemistry with SJ. We’ve known each other a long time.”

That moment was impactful, but it still doesn’t explain why couldn’t Carrie have dialed 9-1-1 while cradling Big in her arms?? It just doesn’t add up!

Related: OG Sex And The City Costume Designer Down For Kim Cattrall Getting Her Own Spinoff!

Interestingly, later in the interview, Noth also opened up about his decision to come back to the franchise, something he originally fought against, sharing:

“When we were in discussions about it — because at first, I balked at even the idea of coming back and dying — it just was like, ‘Well, just let it be, you know?’ I always know I’m gonna be taken care of by Michael Patrick King, in the writing and shooting and editing, so I felt very comfortable with dying.”

Chris couldn’t even imagine a version of And Just Like That… in which his character was alive, musing:

“All things end, and it was time for him to go, unless we’re gonna be doing Scenes From a Marriage, Sex and the City style. There was nowhere to go with it but six feet under.”

We seriously doubt there was nowhere else to go with the storyline. Miranda and Charlotte are both still married in the reboot, and the writers don’t seem to be having a problem making their storylines work. But that’s just our bitter broken heart talking…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

Do these new comments help you reconcile with Big’s death any better? Let us know (below)!

[Image via HBO Max/TV Promos/YouTube]