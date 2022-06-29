Chris Pratt Cried Over 'F**ked Up' Backlash From Instagram Message About 'Healthy Daughter'

Chris Pratt is really opening up after the past couple years of getting bashed on the internet. He’s been voted the Worst Chris, he’s been trashed for being homophobic despite never saying anything… but the deepest cut was an attack on his love for his son.

We’ve made it clear why we’re not totally buying his response to criticism of his faith. We mean, come on! He’s “not a religious person”? Then who is?!? You can read all about that HERE.

That said, as we’ve expressed in the past, we do think he’s getting a very specific and undue amount of crap for it. After all, it ain’t just fringe Christian churches that believe homosexuality is a sin. That’s pretty much all of them. Sorry, but it’s true. It doesn’t mean we immediately assume every member is a homophobe.

Related: Mean Girls Alum Daniel Franzese’s Conversion Therapy Story Will Make You Laugh & Cry!

The pain of that backlash against the Guardians of the Galaxy star paled in comparison to how much he was hurt when he was accused of shading ex-wife Anna Faris — by demeaning their son Jack.

Explaining the controversy as he saw it, he told Men’s Health all he was trying to do was say something nice to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram:

“I said something like, ‘Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me.’ And then I gave her some shit in the thing and said, ‘But I love you. I’m so thankful for my wife — she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter.’ And then a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That’s so cringeworthy. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That’s such a dig at his ex-wife.’ And I’m like, That is f**ked up.”

He’s not wrong. People LAUNCHED into him for that. These people didn’t give him the benefit of the doubt because they had already judged who he was.

But the worst part for CP, which we just learned he likes to be called, was that these harsh judgments were going to stick around for his son to see. This implication that Jack was unloved by his father for some reason. Pratt lamented:

“My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone. It really f**king bothered me, dude. I cried about it. I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are — to the people close to me — a real burden.”

What did YOU think of the response to Chris’ message??

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube/Nicky Nelson/WENN.]