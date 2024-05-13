Chris Pratt Ignites Social Media Debate After Leaving Ex Anna Faris Out Of Mother's Day Tribute… AGAIN!

Another Mother’s Day, another accusation of Anna Faris erasure on the part of Chris Pratt.

On Sunday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram to pay tribute to the special moms in his life with a lengthy post. Well, most of them, at least. He began:

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there! Love to my Mom Kathy who set a high bar for her love, patience, humor, and joy in motherhood.”

The 44-year-old then went on to glow about his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom he shares daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 19 months:

“And a special thank you my darling Katherine for all you do. Witnessing you be a mom to Lyla and Eloise and a stepmom to Jack makes me fall more and more in love with you every day. The 24/7 job of scheduling, transporting, loving, nurturing, managing calendars, planning activities, the nutrition, the boundaries, the rules, the patience, the gentleness, the firmness, the wisdom, and grace.”

Sparkling words! But without so much of a shoutout of the mother of his eldest child, son Jack, 11, he concluded:

“It’s truly a marvel.”

Sorry, Anna!

In the comments, supporters of the Scary Movie star came to her defense, asking Chris questions like:

“Wait a minuet where is [Anna Faris] ?” “No thank you to [Anna] ?” “He should have posted the other MOTHER of his child” “Props to [Anna]!”

However, there were plenty of fans who also defended Chris for leaving out his ex:

“Y’all, as an ex-wife, not all of us want some public post from our ex. And as a current wife, I wouldn’t want my husband posting one. No need to slam the guy.” “This man is married. He is not required to shout out his former wife in public. Perhaps he called or texted.” “Chris Pratt could write the most beautiful, heartfelt, eloquent post to honor the mothers in his life and somehow people will find something to bitch about” “Every year you guys are so obsessed with talking about his ex wife when he has remarried I’m sure [Anna] doesn’t want him calling her out either”

Awkwarddd! As commenters pointed out, the Parks and Recreation alum also chose to leave Anna out of his Mother’s Day post last year. Hey, not everybody can be Tom Brady! Ha!

Thoughts?? Where do YOU stand on this debate? Let us know down in the comments.

