Chris Pratt Gets DESTROYED Online For Not Acknowledging Anna Faris In Mother's Day Post! Ouch!

Chris Pratt has some explaining to do!

The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a touching Mother’s Day tribute. Like many celebs — and regular folks like us, too — the Guardians of the Galaxy star used the social media app to shower love on the mommas in his life. As he well should!

In the Marvel star’s Sunday post, Chris focused on his wife, 33-year-old Katherine Schwarzenegger, her mom Maria Shriver, and his mom Kathy Pratt. Of course, Chris shares 2-year-old Lyla and soon-to-be 1-year-old Eloise with Katherine, so it made perfect sense that he’d celebrate her motherly superpowers!

The A-list movie star wrote:

“Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers out there. Especially grateful today for Katherine. You’re a wonderful partner. You’ve provided me such a blessed life. Our two daughters are so lucky to have you and you’re the best step mama to Jack. And to my mom, Kathy, you raised us with such love and light and laughter — so grateful for you today and always. And to Maria, the best Mama G, I’m lucky to have you as a mother-in-law.”

Then, to offer up a more general sentiment for the rest of the world, he continued:

“And to all of the other moms in my life, I’m so grateful for all you do — thank you so much. Hope you feel celebrated today.”

That’s nice! But wait… isn’t he specifically forgetting someone?!

After all, Pratt mentioned Katherine being the “best step mama” to his 10-year-old son Jack. As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, Chris shares Jack with his ex-wife, 46-year-old Anna Faris. The duo was married for eight years before calling it quits back in 2017. But Anna was NOT mentioned in the Mother’s Day tribute! Just a “step mama” shout out to the current wife!

OUCH!

You can see it all for yourself (below):

Hmmm…

It’s a perfectly nice sentiment in every other way. But seriously, no inclusion of the Waiting star?? What’s up with that?!

Pratt’s 43 million IG followers didn’t let him hear the end of it, as you can see (below):

"And ur other baby mama??" "What about your first wife? she's being super mom raising your first child." "What about jacks mom?" "Forgot someone…" "And the other mother?" "My ex husband sent me a very nice message wishing me a happy Mother's Day. Marriage didn't work out, but at least he knows I'm a good mom to our child. It's just appreciation." "Happy Mothers Day Ana Farris [sic]." "Tom Brady managed to thank both of his exes in his Mother's Day post. But I guess we can't expect everyone to be perfect."

OK, so that last comment is objectively true! Just saying!

And yet a few of the commenters down in the IG back-and-forth did show up to have Chris’ back:

"He literally said happy Mother's Day to ALL of the mothers out there, that includes his ex, everyone calm down" "I love that he lives in all the Karen's heads rent free!" "All of those people making comments about Chris's ex wife, she never made a father's day post about him after they broke up either."

Well then. Definitely a lot of differing opinions in that comment section! What about U, Perezcious readers?? What do U make of this tribute?! Did Pratt f**k up on this, or is it all good?

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

