Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Share Sweet Messages On 4-Year Anniversary: ‘Love Life With You’

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are celebrating four years of marriage together! Can you believe it??

It’s wild to think the Guardians of the Galaxy star and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter have already been married for four years, but the love birds made sure to not let us forget! On Thursday, Pratt took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie with his bride, sharing that for their big anniversary, they went back to the beautiful San Ysidro Ranch in California — the place they said “I do” in 2019. The 43-year-old wrote:

“Happy Anniversary!! Mom and dads first night away in three years. Back to the spot where we said ‘I do!’ Love you honey!”

Chris and Kat are proud parents to daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 1. Chris also shares 11-year-old Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris. So yeah, we guess “Mom and Dad” don’t have much time to themselves these days!

So sweet! Even GOTG director James Gunn seemed to think so, as he adoringly dropped a red heart emoji in the comments.

Kat then followed suit, posting a carousel of anniversary pics of her own IG, writing:

“Came back to the place where it all happened happy anniversary to my love angel face. I love life with you”

What a good-looking couple!

The 33-year-old’s mom, Maria Shriver, took to the comments to celebrate the pair, writing:

“Love this love you both love being inspired by your love love watching how you treat each other laugh with each other respect one another love becomes you bravo”

Momma’s love never fails! Kat’s bro, Patrick Schwarzenegger, also chimed in, also to just drop a single heart emoji. We love all the love!

Adorable! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via Chris Pratt/Instagram]