Chris Pratt’s Longtime Stunt Double Tony McFarr’s Cause Of Death Finally Revealed

Chris Pratt’s stunt double’s cause of death has finally been revealed.

Three months ago, The Guardians of the Galaxy star shocked fans by mourning his longtime stunt double Tony McFarr. Pratt remembered him as “an absolute stud,” a “gentleman,” a “professional,” and more in a heartbreaking Instagram Story post which you can read in full (below):

The two worked on a range of movies together, from the Jurassic World franchise, to Chris’ Marvel hits and more. Tony’s cause of death wasn’t yet determined at the time, but TMZ reported he died in his Orlando, Florida home, and that it was a shock to everyone — particularly his mother. But now, we have more information.

In docs obtained by the news org, the Orange County Medical Examiner declared the late daredevil’s death as the result of an irregular heartbeat due to a heart valve issue. The examiner also cited alcohol poisoning and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) as factors contributing to his death. He apparently had a history with binge drinking, and had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.29 percent when his body was examined.

And what’s even more disheartening is that when he was found dead in his home, he’d likely been there for a while, as his body was already starting to decompose, according to the medical examiner.

So sad.

Our hearts are with Tony’s family, Chris, and the rest of his friends and loved ones.

