Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Reportedly Split Up! Was THIS The Reason They Couldn't Last?? Simone Biles' Birth Mother Begs Forgiveness For Abandoning Olympian Amid Struggles With Addiction! Jennifer Lopez Fans Are Convinced She Was TEASING Ben Affleck In New Video! Post Malone Says Fiancée & Daughter Saved Him From ‘Rough Path’ Amid These Shocking Struggles! Game Of Thrones Star Kit Harington Used To Look In The Mirror And Call Himself WHAT Before Getting Sober?! Kanye West Offers Up HORRIBLE Excuse For His Blatant Antisemitism! Really?? Why Tori Spelling Was RELIEVED When Dean McDermott Finally Announced Their Divorce! Tori Spelling Recalls Wild Night Charlie Sheen Offered Her A 'Hot Crack Pipe'! Justin Timberlake DWI Report Reveals More Details -- Does This Sound Drunk To YOU?? Jessica Simpson Shuts Down Rumor She's Drinking Again! MGK Is Sober Again After Secret Rehab Stint -- And Wants To Thank Megan Fox Justin Timberlake’s New York Driving Privileges REVOKED -- And The Judge Is Not Happy!

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt’s Longtime Stunt Double Tony McFarr’s Cause Of Death Finally Revealed

Chris Pratt’s Longtime Stunt Double Tony McFarr’s Cause Of Death Finally Revealed

Chris Pratt’s stunt double’s cause of death has finally been revealed.

Three months ago, The Guardians of the Galaxy star shocked fans by mourning his longtime stunt double Tony McFarr. Pratt remembered him as “an absolute stud,” a “gentleman,” a “professional,” and more in a heartbreaking Instagram Story post which you can read in full (below):

Chris Pratt’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Stunt Double Dies Suddenly
(c) Chris Pratt/Instagram
Chris Pratt’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Stunt Double Dies Suddenly
(c) Chris Pratt/Instagram

The two worked on a range of movies together, from the Jurassic World franchise, to Chris’ Marvel hits and more. Tony’s cause of death wasn’t yet determined at the time, but TMZ reported he died in his Orlando, Florida home, and that it was a shock to everyone — particularly his mother. But now, we have more information.

Related: The Deadpool Easter Egg That Wasn’t A Joke — How Ryan Reynolds Honored Costar Rob Delaney’s Late Son

In docs obtained by the news org, the Orange County Medical Examiner declared the late daredevil’s death as the result of an irregular heartbeat due to a heart valve issue. The examiner also cited alcohol poisoning and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) as factors contributing to his death. He apparently had a history with binge drinking, and had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.29 percent when his body was examined.

And what’s even more disheartening is that when he was found dead in his home, he’d likely been there for a while, as his body was already starting to decompose, according to the medical examiner.

So sad.

Our hearts are with Tony’s family, Chris, and the rest of his friends and loved ones.

[Images via Chris Pratt/Instagram & Tastemade/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 21, 2024 10:00am PDT

Share This