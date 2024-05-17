Chris Pratt Mourns The Sudden Death Of His Guardians Of The Galaxy Stunt Double Tony McFarr -- See The Touching Tribute

Chris Pratt is mourning the sudden loss of his longtime stuntman.

According to TMZ, Tony McFarr passed away at his home outside Orlando, Florida, on Monday. He was 47. The news came as a shock to his loved ones. Even the stunt double’s mom, Donna, told the outlet his passing was “unexpected and shocking” as he was “active and healthy.” Unfortunately, we do not have answers about what happened to Tony. His cause of death is still pending. The Orange County Medical Examiner is also running toxicology tests at this time.

Related: Avicii’s Ex-Girlfriend Emily Goldberg Dies Suddenly — Almost Exactly 6 Years After Him

For those who don’t know, Tony worked as a stuntman for over a decade. He began his career doing stunts on an episode of Bones in 2011. He then went on to work on popular projects like Homeland, Teen Wolf, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Furious 7, Captain America: Civil War, The Walking Dead, Antman and The Wasp, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and more.

But most notably, Tony acted as the stunt double for Chris in several movies. They first worked together on Jurassic World in 2015. From there, Tony went on to work with the actor on the films Passengers, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In addition to his career in Hollywood, Tony also was a successful restaurateur. He opened a poké bar called Reel Bowls and The Fit Kitchen, which he owned with his wife, Thais McFarr.

Hours after the news of his death broke on Thursday, Chris took to Instagram Stories to pay tribute to his “friend” Tony. He wrote:

“Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr. We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I’ll never forget his toughness. I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head — he came right back to work ready to go again. He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional. He’ll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter.”

Heartbreaking…

The Marvel star then posted behind-the-scenes pictures of him and Tony in matching outfits on the sets of his films. See (below):

We send love and light to his friends and family. Rest in peace, Tony…

[Image via Chris Pratt/Instagram, Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]