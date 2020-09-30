Chrishell Stause Reveals She Froze Her Eggs & Feels Less ‘Pressure’ To Find Love After Justin Hartley Split!

Chrishell Stause is keeping all of her options open following her messy and painful split from ex-husband Justin Hartley.

In a new interview with People, the Selling Sunset star opened up about her burning desire to start a family someday and revealed she’s recently frozen her eggs in preparation, admitting to the outlet:

“I have taken the steps to freeze my eggs.”

The 39-year-old real estate agent went on to say that the decision was made to relieve some of the pressure she and a potential future partner might face when it comes to having kids within a certain time frame. She explained:

“I’m going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there’s not so much pressure.”

Women are having children later in life more than ever before, but considering the pregnancy risk-factors that might come with her age, this is smart forward-thinking should she choose to conceive naturally or go with a surrogate.

Since kids are a factor for her, it’s nice she has the security not to rush into anything with some guy before she really knows what he’s capable of.

As you’re likely aware, it’s been about a year since Stause was “blindsided” by Hartley’s sudden divorce filing and choice to end their marriage over a text message. Viewers saw the fallout from their split play out on season 3 of her Los Angeles-based Netflix reality series this August. Reflecting on how much things have changed since then and her hopes for the future, she said:

“I definitely had a different idea for where I would be at this age and stage in my life. There’s a family aspect that I’m missing that I hope is still a possibility for me.”

There’s no telling what the future holds a few months or even a year from now (2020 has taught us that ANYTHING can happen), but as we noted, she’s definitely got the right mindset about it all.

Maybe she can put more time and energy back into that pursuit after she completes her current stint competing for the Mirror Ball on Dancing With The Stars? Chrishell clarified she was actually preparing for the medical procedure when she was approached about joining the dance competition:

″I was in the middle of the process when DWTS approached me. So for the first weeks of rehearsal, I was giving myself daily hormone shots while learning the tango, and the procedure was done a few days before the premiere of the show. Maybe I could blame that on my less than stellar tango! Just kidding — I will always suck at the tango.″

Man, what a trooper!

We appreciate her sense of humor, but gurl, that sort of thing really would throw anyone off of their game! Not to mention, she likely had the Justin split and her late mother’s recent passing in July on her mind, too. But more to the point, the Kentucky native offered a really mature take on this challenging transitional period of her life.

All thing considered, she said:

“Everything happens for a reason. I’m grateful for the twists and the turns, as painful as they’ve been.”

We’re so glad Chrishell continues to keep her head held high after such a tumultuous year!

