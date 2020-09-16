Chrishell Stause’s ‘Conscience Is Totally Clear’ Amid ‘Devastating’ Justin Hartley Divorce

Chrishell Stause is going into a new season of life with a “totally clear” head!

Despite being “blindsided” by estranged husband Justin Hartley when he filed for divorce papers last fall, the Dancing with the Stars contestant is doing her best to move onward and upward.

A source explained (below) to Us Weekly that the 39-year-old is living with no regrets, regardless of the messy aftermath of their separation:

“It still stings that Justin blindsided her like that, but the way Chrishell sees it, that’s something Justin has to live with. Her conscience is totally clear.”

Hardships aside, Stause is doing what she can to stay positive:

“Chrishell has this amazing ability to bounce back from tough situations even when the odds are stacked against her.”

The insider added:

“Losing Justin and her mom were devastating blows.”

Wednesday marks what would have been Stause’s mother’s 62nd birthday. Unfortunately, Ranae Stause was diagnosed this February with lung cancer, a disease that also killed Chrishell’s father, and she passed away in July. The Selling Sunset star wrote on Instagram along with a pic from happy times:

“My beautiful mom would have been 62 today. Today I am going to try and celebrate her like I know she would want. I miss her an immeasurable amount but am so grateful she has made it very known she is still very much around me. Happy Birthday Mom. Would give anything to be able to tell you that. You know how much I love you.”

We can’t imagine what a rough few months it’s been.

As fans are aware, season 3 of the former soap star’s Netflix series premiered in August, and one of the main plot points was the separation of Justin and Chrishell. She gave more details about the shocking split during a candid conversation with fellow realtor Mary Fitzgerald:

“If that’s really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about [it]. I talked to him right after ‘cause I thought that must be a joke, but that was kind of the end of the communication. What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that? It’s like, now I have to find a place to live. Now I have to scramble and figure this out, you know?”

We’re so glad Chrishell is able to maintain a sunny outlook on things even with all that she’s been through!!

