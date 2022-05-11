Chrishell Stause Opens Up About Dating Someone Who Is Non-Binary -- And Jason Oppenheim Reacts!

Chrishell Stause is sharing some words of wisdom with her followers as she opens up about what it’s been like falling in love with someone who is non-binary.

The Selling Sunset star first confirmed her relationship with G Flip, who uses they/them pronouns, on the reality show’s fifth season reunion last week, but she feels like fans have been left “confused or worried” since much of the discussion was cut for time, so she’s delving back into the topic on Instagram!

Related: Chrishell Stause Adopting ‘Bundle of Joy’ With G Flip?? She Says…

In a candid video posted Tuesday, the 40-year-old broke down the difference between sex and gender as well as revealed how this relationship differs from that with her ex and boss Jason Oppenheim. She first captioned the clip:

“For those [who] are open to learning (you’re awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies. These two things are often confused. There are many more qualified people to speak on this but maybe I can be the bridge to those of you open to understanding.”

In the nearly 5-minute video, she went on to share a bit more insight into how the Australian singer identifies, explaining:

“Everyone is different but for [G Flip], they really feel like they are a mix and they identify on both sides of male, female. So that’s one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix. I think it’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly.”

The couple first on the set of the performer’s upcoming music video Get Me Outta Here. It was their “masculine energy” that the real estate agent instantly felt drawn to, she continued:

“I know some of you won’t understand this or agree with this but for me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. Yes, there’s that part of you that’s what you’re attracted to. But for me, I am attracted to masculine energy. And I don’t really care what the physical form is.”

The Netflix personality continued:

“I know this is new for you guys. I understand that it’s confusing. But I think it’s an act of love to understand that if it’s not something that you know of, keeping that curiosity about life and evolving forward.”

Pretty impressive how patient she is with fans who surely have been bombarding her with pleas to get back together with Jason! Not everyone would be so willing to educate their followers.

Related: Chrishell Sold Her Wedding Ring From Ex Justin Hartley To Help Pay For New House!

Speaking off, she also referenced her public romance with Jason. As Perezcious readers know, the couple split in December largely because he didn’t want to have kids. And despite breaking up months ago, the feelings were still close to the 45-year-old’s heart during the reunion — he even broke down in tears, a real rarity for him! Addressing the breakup, Stause noted:

“Like I said on the show, you don’t get to choose when you come into someone’s life. As much as I wish what I wanted in my last relationship aligned [with] the same things it didn’t. And that’s okay. That doesn’t diminish how much love we have for each other — Jason and I — and how much we want each other to genuinely be happy.”

But of course, the age difference between Chrishell and G Flip has definitely raised some eyebrows (the musician is just 27 and living a very different lifestyle as their career is beginning to take off), to which the reality star said:

“​​In this current situation with G, it’s one of those things that, yes, I wish we are in the same stage of our life and we wanted the same things but that doesn’t diminish the deep connection we have made.”

The relationship has also allowed Chrishell to broaden her scope about what a family could look like for her in the future, she mused:

“And the way that they have opened my eyes to what that future could look like. And I don’t know what that will end up looking like but I do feel — I will always attribute the fact that I have so many more options and things in my future.”

All in all, she just hopes that fans can “see that [she’s] the same person that [they’ve] been following this whole time.” She concluded:

“So right now, I’m enjoying life. I’m really happy. You don’t have to be worried about me guys. I hope if this is all confusing to you, you stick around and keep an open mind. And I think that’s a beautiful thing. If you don’t, I understand that too. But I’m happy and I hope that you all are as well. Sending lots of love.”

Ch-ch-check out the full video (below).

So many fans loved Chrishell’s candor, including the rock star who commented:

“Well said beautiful”

Aww!!

Innerestingly, even Jason shared his two cents after hearing more and more about Chrishell’s attraction to her new partner! And he staying true to his word: continuing to be supportive AF of his bestie and ex-girlfriend as she moves on. He replied:

“Such a beautiful video. ”

It’s never easy watching the love of your life fall in love again, but kudos to him for being so kind through it all! Love that! Thoughts on all this, Perezcious readers? Let us know what you’re thinking in the comments (below)!

[Image via G Flip/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]