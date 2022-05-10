Chrishell Stause Adopting ‘Bundle of Joy’ With G Flip?? She Says...

Just days after Chrishell Stause and G Flip confirmed their relationship on the Selling Sunset reunion last week, the real estate agent is back with some hilarious news! On Monday, comedian Grace Kuhlenschmidt posted a photoshopped article seemingly from Yahoo! Entertainment about how the new couple had adopted her.

The headlines read:

“Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Straus [sic] and non-binary Australian drummer G-Flip adopt adult lesbian daughter from Facebook Marketplace.”

LOLz! WHAT?!

The fake article went on to explain:

“Hot off season 5 of Netflix’s hit real estate docuseries, Chrishell tells Yahoo! ‘I’m used to selling houses, but I’ve never bought a kid before, and this adult was only $36.'”

The post also said that the drummer, who uses they/them pronouns, was seen with “a sign that says ‘For Baby,’ possibly referring to the 200 pound lesbian the couple has just adopted.” Despite the post clearly being made up, Chrishell decided to respond to it as if it were real, joking in her Instagram Story:

“We are so so thrilled thank you so much x.”

Then in the comment section of Grace’s post, the reality star also referred to her ex Jason Oppenheim, teasing:

“Jason punching the air. Thank you to all your well wishes for our bundle of joy.”

Oof. Poor Jason!

Grace then apologized to her new mom for misspelling her last name in the original post, writing:

“love you mom sorry i don’t know how to spell your last name yet.”

But Chrishell didn’t care, sweetly saying:

“It’s ok sweetie. All in due time. For now you can just call me mommy.”

G Flip then chimed in, adding:

“it’s okay honey……. I cant spell moms name either. We will work on spelling after we practice drums for 37 hours.”

Hah!! Ch-ch-check out the hilarious exchange (below)!

Surprisingly, some fans actually believed the adoption story was real so to clear the air, the 40-year-old Netflix personality added a disclaimer on her Instagram, explaining:

“[The] amount of people in the comments & replies to this that don’t understand that it is a JOKE is actually startling. Sooo tempting to post some of the replies. I am happy and can take a joke! This comedian made me laugh with her post. But no guys, we did not adopt an adult for $36 on Facebook Marketplace. Lol”

Oh gosh!

To think she had to clarify that?! People fall for anything online these days! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

