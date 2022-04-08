Chrishell Stause Sold Her Wedding Ring From Ex Justin Hartley To Help Pay For Her New House!

From Selling Sunset to selling her wedding ring, Chrishell Stause knows how to make a good flip.

The reality star’s love life has been the subject of a lot of scrutiny ever since she and her ex Justin Hartley got divorced. Since then, she’s had a couple other high-profile relationships (with Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe and her own boss Jason Oppenheim), but the ugly split from Justin is still a source of fascination for fans.

During an interview with Kelly Clarkson on Thursday, the 40-year-old admitted that writing about her breakups in her memoir Under Construction was a therapeutic process. She explained:

“I do think that this was just a cathartic situation because so much is said out there and sometimes there’s not a lot of context. I am healed; there’s no anger there. So it’s nice to kind of give context and tell a story that I know a lot of people have related to.”

She added:

“On Instagram and stuff you only see the good stuff so it’s nice to kind of get into the real stuff and explain how you go from there to getting back to the good part.”

The hostess — who is going through her own contentious divorce — then asked:

“So, you sold your wedding ring to pay for your new house. Was that therapeutic? ‘Cause I LOVE that.”

Laughing, Chrishell replied:

“You know Kelly, when sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you’ve gotta add a little vodka. … I was trying to, you know, make the best out of a situation,”

The singer approved:

“I mean, what are you supposed to do? Keep wearing it? I think that’s amazing. You did something good with the money.”

Elsewhere, the Netflix star previewed the upcoming fifth season of Selling Sunset, teasing:

“You guys are gonna have a lot of drama coming your way, which I know people love — that always gives me so much anxiety. … But it’s also, the homes are amazing, the biggest deals we’ve ever done, the celebrities that we get to work with that agreed to be on the show — ’cause now they’re not so scared to be on it.”

Alluding to her relationship with Oppenheim, she went on:

“You know, obviously, there’s some personal aspects for me that are gonna be on there… it’s probably gonna be a little hard to relive some of these things, ’cause it goes into the relationship I was in at the time. But I think that it’s also therapeutic, you know, because that was a piece of my life that I lived, and I can’t act like it didn’t happen. I definitely can’t now, because you guys are gonna see the new season!”

From what we know so far, season 5 seems to deal with the early days of their romance, before they painfully decided to part ways over differing views on starting a family. We can imagine it might be difficult to share when the world knows they’ve already broken up. Luckily, it sounds like the All My Children alum is in a good place:

“I feel like, you know, I’m doing my best and this is my life and you’re gonna see the good and the bad. And once you embrace it, now I’m having the best time I’ve ever had.”

Aww! We’re so glad to hear Chrishell is doing well. Can’t wait to see what drama the new season has in store!

Ch-ch-check out her full chat with Kelly (below):

