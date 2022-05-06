It’s Official! Chrishell Stause Confirms She's Dating G Flip -- And They're Already Living Together!

OMG! Chrishell Stause has confirmed that she is dating non-binary singer G Flip!!

The reveal went down on Friday’s Selling Sunset reunion hosted by Tan France. When the Queer Eye star asked if the real estate agent has been seeing anyone new (after her split from boss Jason Oppenheim which was heavily documented in the latest season of the reality show), Stause announced:

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician.”

That’s so exciting!

This comes after fans speculated that the duo had linked up after noticing a plethora of flirty exchanges on social media. The now confirmed couple was also spotted in Denver earlier this month after attending a concert together, during which the Australian musician was performing their hit song GAY 4 ME with Lauren Sanderson.

That’s not all Chrishell let slip either! The Days of Our Lives alum also shared how she first met G Flip, born Georgia Claire Flipo, recalling:

“It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let’s do that.”

Whoa! That’s cool! Netflix even aired a sneak peek of the music video for the new song titled Get Me Outta Here (set to premiere on May 13). It featured Stause dancing in a convenience store and even kissing the 27-year-old! The 40-year-old is already the drummer’s number one fan, adding:

“It was so much fun, we had such a blast. Not everyone’s going to be ready for it, but I think it’s great. I think it’s amazing, the song is amazing.”

Ch-ch-check out Chrishell break the news (below).

Did y’all see Jason’s reaction?!

No wonder he was in his feels at the reunion — not only has he had to relive his dramatic breakup with Chrishell, but now she’s officially moved on! And boy did he look surprised AF when that was confirmed!!

While it’s unclear just how long the pair has been dating (Chrishell first posted a selfie of them on March 18), things are moving FAST! A source told People that they’ve already taken a significant step in their relationship. No, not starting a family — the next best thing! The insider dished:

“Chrishell moved them in.”

Already living together?! This is serious!

Neither Chrishell nor G Flip have addressed their relationship status just yet on social media, but seeing as they haven’t been too shy to hide their flirting, we have a feeling they could soon be sharing even more PDA on the ‘gram now that the world knows! Can you believe this, Perezcious readers?! Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

