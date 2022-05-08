How Jason Oppenheim REALLY Feels About Chrishell Stause’s New Relationship!

Jason Oppenheim has some feelings about Chrishell Stause’s new romance!

In case you missed it, the 40-year-old confirmed her relationship with Australian singer G Flip during the season 5 reunion episode of Selling Sunset this week. Chrishell told host Tan France at the time:

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician.”

As the former soap opera star recalls, the twosome instantly hit it off when she landed a part in G Flip’s music video for their song Get Me Outta Here:

“It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let’s do that.”

She added:

“It was so much fun, we had such a blast. Not everyone’s going to be ready for it, but I think it’s great. I think it’s amazing, the song is amazing.”

As for how Jason felt about her new relationship? He offered support for Chrishell at the time, saying:

“The smile that’s been on your face the last couple minutes makes me very happy, so I’m proud of you.”

A quick FYI, Chrishell actually helped immortalize the song title of the music video they shot together in a tattoo for G Flip. The artist shared some pictures of the new ink, revealing that the real estate agent tattooed “Get Me Outta Here” on their thigh. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Chrishell even wrote into the comments section, joking:

“Found my new calling. Might open up a new shop.”

LOLz!

Glad to see G Flip and Chrishell so happy together!

After the new couple have made things official, though, it sounds like Jason is actually having a difficult time watching Chrishell move on. In fact, a source told Entertainment Tonight that their relationship “has been really hard” for the Netflix personality:

“Their breakup was very painful for Jason and he doesn’t even like to talk about it. He’s not mad at Chrishell and he is happy for her from a friend standpoint, but he is just really hurt. He has been feeling upset since they broke up, and that’s how he still feels.”

As fans know, Chrishell and Jason announced their split in December after realizing they were not on the same page when it came down to having children.

Here is hoping that Jason is in a much better place with the breakup soon.

