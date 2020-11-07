Chrishell Stause DENIES Rumors She Had Anything To Do With DWTS Partner Gleb Savchenko Split From Wife!

Chrishell Stause knows firsthand how messy breakups can get in the public eye — and that’s why she’s setting the record straight amid rumors about her and her Dancing With the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko.

The Selling Sunset star’s latest remarks came on Friday, shortly after the dance pro and his wife Elena Samodanova announced they were getting a divorce after 14 years of marriage together. After posting about it on Instagram, Savchenko also shared a statement about the split with Us Weekly, which reads:

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to coparent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

Despite the amicable statement, it seems almost immediately after the news broke, rumors began swirling that the split was secretly more messy than the pair let on. Samodanova, for her part, did much to fuel the fire by sharing a cryptic quote on social media hours later that said:

“I don’t hate you. I’m just disappointed you turned into everything you said you’d never be.”

Yikes!!!

It didn’t take long for fans to speculate that Gleb’s close relationship with his dance partner Chrishell must have had something with the split! We mean, we’ve seen this sort of thing happen on the show before, so it’s not totally out of the realm of possibility here. Lest we forget, the real estate investor is a single woman after ending her marriage to Justin Hartley earlier this year — but could she really be trying to take herself off the market again so quickly?

Well, the 39-year-old took to her own IG platform and shut down that salacious little idea before it got any legs. Citing her own painful divorce in her defense, she began:

“I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone.”

Chrishell continued by denying that she and the DWTS star were anything more than friends during and after their time competing for the Mirror Ball, which officially came to an end earlier this week on November 3:

“As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”

Well, there you have it! At least, as far as Stause's supposed involvement in all of this goes.

The thing is, the drama is far from over because Gleb’s soon-to-be ex-wife Elena is no longer holding back with suspicious social media posts and officially airing out the couple’s dirty laundry amid the split.

Samodanova has since told People that her trust in the father of two has been “irrevocably broken,” and she is accusing Gleb of “ongoing infidelity.” Wow! Apparently, a lot has been going down behind closed doors. She explained:

“After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough. Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong.”

In addition to claiming her husband has been seeing another woman recently, she added:

“Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart.”

Samodanova, who shares daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3, with the reality star, said she has no intention of working through the alleged affair and hinted at a nasty co-parenting battle ahead:

“No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn. Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls.”

Wow. That’s a lot to take in, Perezcious readers. She didn’t name drop Stause anywhere in her statement, but that leaves us to wonder: who the heck is her man supposedly spoiling with “expensive presents” and things of that nature?! We’re dying to know when and how things really went sour for the pair — and we have a feeling this won’t be the last we hear of this.

In the meantime, sound OFF with your reactions to the split drama (below) in the comments!

