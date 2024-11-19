Got A Tip?

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Debuts BIZARRE New Hairstyle! Whaddya Think??

Chrissy Teigen Debuts BIZARRE New Hairstyle! Whattaya Think??

Chrissy Teigen has a BOLD new hairstyle, and it’s definitely… uh… well, it’s something!

Over the weekend, the former Sports Illustrated model took to Instagram to reveal a look at her new ‘do, and we almost didn’t recognize her! Instead of her usual brunette tresses, she sported a GREEN bob with baby bangs! In an IG Story post revealing her updated look, she simply wrote:

“Living the dream”

See (below):

Chrissy Teigen debuts green hair
(c) Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

HOLY!!!! LOLz!

Is it giving anyone else major Oompa Loompa vibes from the viral Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow earlier this year??

Ha!!

It’s probably safe to bet that this was just a fun wig rather than her permanent new look, but hey… major points for trying something new, we guess?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

Nov 19, 2024 10:29am PDT

